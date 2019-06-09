Twitter Psyched as PewDiePie Asks Gordon Ramsay to Rate His 'Home-Cooked Pasta'

Famed YouTuber PewDiePie has uploaded an epic 14-minute video of him playing a cooking simulator game for the very first time, and posted a picture of the end product on Twitter.

It seems like PewDiePie is ready to be savagely slammed by the great and harsh Gordon Ramsay as he dared himself to tweet a snap of a plate of spaghetti – more precisely penne – that he made in a cooking simulator game and tagged the celebrity chef so he could rate it.

Ramsay, who is known for his caustic remarks and blunt, to put it mildly, evaluation of dishes made by other budding chefs and amateurs online, hasn’t reacted to Pewds’ dish at the time of publication, but social media users just can’t wait for him to weigh in:

I wonder if Gordon will reply to this masterpiece. — Mr.Shoutmon (@CraigoryRiley) 9 июня 2019 г.

Gordon Ramsay: I don’t know what’s worse, the quality of the food or the quality of this picture. — ★♕G⃟r⃟y⃟♛☆ (@Zarkey27) 9 июня 2019 г.

But seriously if Gordon replies to this I'll eat myself. — happynick (@imhappynick) 9 июня 2019 г.

Run @pewdiepie Gordon will kill you now — Miso (@GraceRai5) 9 июня 2019 г.

Just watched @pewdiepie s new video playing cooking simulator. And let me just say that it was literally Hells Kitchen. Gordon Ramsay would be proud😂😂 pic.twitter.com/K0WbiWrysh — Hummingbird_Art28 (@HummingbirdArt2) 9 июня 2019 г.

You have surpassed Gordon Ramsey's expectations. This is the food of the gods. — Sam (@Sausagef1ngerss) 9 июня 2019 г.

Sorry Gordon can’t tweet rn but he told me to write this: it looks like you sexually assaulted these penne and killed them afterwards. Best regards, Gordon Ramsay‘s best friend. — y my pp hard (@Koahlah) 9 июня 2019 г.

Gordon you should check the video on how he made it to so you can make quality judgement — ⭕Wolfkay2612 ⭕ (@katiewolf2612) 9 июня 2019 г.​

As a matter of fact, those who’ve seen the making of Pewds’ culinary masterpiece won’t be surprised if the Swedish vlogger doesn’t get acknowledged by Ramsay — and the YouTuber ended up burning the kitchen to the ground in the simulator.

Every now and then, amateur chefs ask temperamental Ramsey, who hosts successful shows cooking shows aired on British TV, Kitchen Nightmares and Hell’s Kitchen, to rate their very own creations, without actually expecting him to say anything particularly encouraging – and he never disappoints:

Looks like toxic scum on a stagnant pool https://t.co/3Rf6s62Rgk — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) 19 февраля 2017 г.