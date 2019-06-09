UK Rock Legend Liam Gallagher Claims Aliens Might Have Created Oasis

A new rockumentary about Liam Gallagher’s life and music has revealed all sorts of things about the Oasis front man, such as he can drink up to 30 pints of beer in one session and believes that his band was brought together by a higher power.

In the expletive-laden documentary, As It Was, Liam Gallagher has suggested that extraterrestrials might have been behind Oasis’ smashing success.

“There some f*cking activity going on that we weren’t aware of. Whether it’s aliens or spirits. But we were going to be in this world-famous band. Someone was making plans”, he said.

While it’s not quite clear whether the 46-year-old, who was the lead singer of Oasis since its formation in 1991 until its devastating dissolution in 2009, was joking about owing the band’s success to ETs, he did look up and say “thank you”.

In another wild and weird claim, the English rock legend described himself as “God-like” and bragged about being able to stop lightning just by staring at it.

“I’ve always thought I was God-like. From the day I was f*cking born. I think I could get struck by lightning and f*cking stare at it just before it hits me”.

At the film’s premiere, Liam also took aim at his brother Noel, with whom he has pretty tense relations, for the band’s split and said that he wanted to use some of its music in the documentary, but Noel wouldn’t let him.

Oasis’ split in 2009 was the climax of Liam and Noel’s long-running public feud: Noel claimed three years ago that on the night of his departure from the band, Liam stormed into the dressing room wielding a guitar like “an axe” and “nearly took my face off with it”.

Noel also made a statement that Oasis had to cancel a gig at the UK’s V Festival because Liam was hungover. Liam later sued him and demanded an apology, saying that he contracted laryngitis and Noel was aware of that.

Despite inevitable references to bad blood between the two brothers, the film’s director Charlie Lightning said the documentary is not an Oasis movie or an opportunity for Liam to slam Noel, “I just wanted to tell it as it is”.