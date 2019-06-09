Awww: Joe Biden Congratulates Obama with Best Friends Day on Twitter, Netizens Are not Amused

Former Vice President Joe Biden has chosen a bit awkward – if not heartfelt – way to congratulate former President Barack Obama with Best Friends Day on Twitter. The tweet sparked mixed reactions from Twitterians.

The former Vice President and current presidential candidate Joe Biden went soft on Twitter as he congratulated former President Obama, whom he considers his personal friend, with Best Friends Day.

​The tweet, accompanied by a photo of a cute friendship bracelet decorated with the words “Joe” and “Barack,” was, however, met with a dose of scepticism from the Twitter users.

Many users expressed their impression that a heartfelt tweet was supposed to boost Biden’s ratings using Obama’s popularity among US voters.

Dude is 70-whatever years old and his campaign pitch is mostly “I’m totally BFFs with that guy you like.” — David S. Bernstein (@dbernstein) 9 июня 2019 г.

​Some commented that using a little girl’s bracelet was somewhat awkward for the 76- year old Biden congratulating 57-year old Obama.

Awkward — Carmen Weyland (@carmen_weyland) 9 июня 2019 г.

​Others noticed that one of the jewels used in the bracelet looked like a slice of pizza, hinting at the notorious Pizzagate conspiracy theory.

What’s this #CreepyJoe?



It looks like 🍕



You down with Dr Pizza? pic.twitter.com/mGb5E7VQa7 — Kate Tyler (@verykate44) 9 июня 2019 г.

​Some, however, found the post genuinely heartfelt and cute.