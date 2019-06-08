Kim K Relentlessly Trolled as She Invites Fans to Guess Her 'Ultimate Body Perfecting Secret'

Mrs Kardashian-West has never been foreign to Internet trolling, with many questioning the naturalness of her ideal angles ever since she uploaded her first pictures and started to promote her decorative cosmetics brand online.

Famed US reality star Kim Kardashian is well-known for her ideal hourglass body shape and frequently asked about her beauty secret, but this time she has asked her army of loyal fans to guess her undisclosed method – and has thereby prompted a severe backlash.

The 38-year-old model took to Twitter to come up with a teaser for her new product, a part of her cosmetics brand, coupled with a photograph of her posing in a bathtub, with the following caption:

“My ultimate body perfecting secret is launching to @kkwbeauty on 6.21.19. Can you guys guess what is it is?”

That was enough to trigger a social media storm, with users claiming that the 38-year-old diva was using some non-natural techniques that would allow her to look the way she does:

“Dr 90210?” one Twitterian asked, while another butted in suggesting that it could be a “scalpel” that improved Kim’s looks to such a drastic extent.

Other versions brought up by Kim’s subscribers included everything from plastic surgery “at home” to some miraculous “tanning product, spanx or bronzer”.

Rumours of Kim having an artificial derriere came after she gave birth to her first child, North West, in 2013, when the model was gossiped to have undergone plastic surgery to lose the post-pregnancy weight. However, she later busted the claims, asserting that it had cost her an enormous effort to get in the shape she’s in today:

“I worked so hard to train myself to eat right & healthy, I worked out so hard & this was such a challenge for me but I did it!!! I'm so proud of my accomplishment & NO ONE will take this away from me with fake reports!” she wrote on Instagram, adding that it gave her a lot of frustration to see reports that she had gone under the knife to get back into her tip-top shape.