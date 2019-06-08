Life in Plastic, it's Fantastic: A Girl Has Over 15 Procedures to Be Like 'Barbie' (PHOTOS)

To get the out-of-this-world look, the Barbie wannabe has turned to hyaluronic acid injections in her lips; once the pout starts to shrink in size, she uses a re-filler, according to Mirror Online.

A Bulgarian resident from Sofia, Andrea Ivanova, 22, has undergone more than 15 procedures since last year altering her natural look in an attempt to resemble a Barbie doll.

She explained that since she was little, she "loved Barbie and dreamed about looking like her one day".

However, not everyone agreed that she looks like a doll with some going as far as calling her "a monster".

Some Twitter users said that this Barbie would not arouse Ken's interest.