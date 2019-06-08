Life in Plastic, it's Fantastic: A Girl Has Over 15 Procedures to Be Like 'Barbie' (PHOTOS)

A Bulgarian resident from Sofia, Andrea Ivanova, 22, has undergone more than 15 procedures since last year altering her natural look in an attempt to resemble a Barbie doll.
She explained that since she was little, she "loved Barbie and dreamed about looking like her one day".
However, not everyone agreed that she looks like a doll with some going as far as calling her "a monster".
READ MORE: 'Sex TERMINATOR': Porn Star Spends Fortune on Surgeries to Outdo 'Real SEX Bots'
Some Twitter users said that this Barbie would not arouse Ken's interest.
Andrea Ivanova has gone through a complete "metamorphosis" in a year in the attempt to look like her idol, Barbie!— Meatblanket (@MeatBlankett) 7 июня 2019 г.
Ivanova has had "over 15 procedures" in the last year alone!
*We tried reaching Ken for a comment, but he just shook his head and continued to act disinterested! pic.twitter.com/MlkK3YY71g
All comments
Show new comments (0)