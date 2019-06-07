Fans ROFL as POTUS Trump’s Hair Dances While ‘Conducting Orchestra’ on D-Day

Trump’s yellow mane has eagerly been discussed ever since he assumed office, with fans continuously wondering if it is a wig just as fake as his tan, but many occasions of him combing through it with his trademark easy gesture proved otherwise.

Donald Trump’s hair is indeed something in and of itself, even if viewed upon separately from POTUS’s rather extravagant straight-forward persona.

Now, it has made yet another international appearance, and hitherto headlines, in a very special way, after it was captured on camera “dancing” to the orchestra music sounds during the US first couple’s visit to Normandy for this year’s anniversary D-Day celebrations.

The moment was a full-fledged reason for Twitterians to rush to their social media accounts to comment on the frivolous act of the president’s hay-yellow mop of hair.

“It’s mesmerizing.... it’s like his hair is conducting the orchestra!” one user exclaimed, with others equally unable to abstain from making hilarious remarks:

The president's hair looks fine but trump's is doing a dance — Rob Nichols (@RobNichols19) 7 июня 2019 г.

Trump, your hair looked like it was saluting every veteran at your D-Day speech today. Can only imagine what it would be like if it was really windy. — Robert (@robert__1964) 6 июня 2019 г.

i know that episode pic.twitter.com/PvcFhTaTyB — l34CoN Creepy (@baconcreepy) 7 июня 2019 г.

the president's hair is dancing to the band pic.twitter.com/E62Qkq3KBE — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) 6 июня 2019 г.

“There’s a string in his sleeve that he pulls,” one user shared a bit of his irony.