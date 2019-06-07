Fans ROFL as POTUS Trump’s Hair Dances While ‘Conducting Orchestra’ on D-Day

Donald Trump’s hair is indeed something in and of itself, even if viewed upon separately from POTUS’s rather extravagant straight-forward persona.
Now, it has made yet another international appearance, and hitherto headlines, in a very special way, after it was captured on camera “dancing” to the orchestra music sounds during the US first couple’s visit to Normandy for this year’s anniversary D-Day celebrations.
The moment was a full-fledged reason for Twitterians to rush to their social media accounts to comment on the frivolous act of the president’s hay-yellow mop of hair.
“It’s mesmerizing.... it’s like his hair is conducting the orchestra!” one user exclaimed, with others equally unable to abstain from making hilarious remarks:
The president's hair looks fine but trump's is doing a dance— Rob Nichols (@RobNichols19) 7 июня 2019 г.
Trump, your hair looked like it was saluting every veteran at your D-Day speech today. Can only imagine what it would be like if it was really windy.— Robert (@robert__1964) 6 июня 2019 г.
i know that episode pic.twitter.com/PvcFhTaTyB— l34CoN Creepy (@baconcreepy) 7 июня 2019 г.
the president's hair is dancing to the band pic.twitter.com/E62Qkq3KBE— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) 6 июня 2019 г.
“There’s a string in his sleeve that he pulls,” one user shared a bit of his irony.
There’s a string in his sleeve that he pulls.— Jack Sussek (@JackSussek) 6 июня 2019 г.
