‘World’s Hottest Marine’ Uploads Revealing PHOTOS in Support of Trump

The young lady joined the Marine Corps at the age of 19 and has been in active duty for four years, including a tour in Afghanistan. Now, she works as a model and a horse trainer but still remembers her time in the military with fondness.

Shannon Ihrke, model and horse trainer and a former US Marine, uploaded a series of almost-nude photos, wearing only a tactical belt, army boots and a rather revealing set of lingerie.

The former Marine, who has been in active service for four years, used the move to express her support for President Trump, who is also the US Commander in Chief.

"I always want our president to succeed, no matter who they are. I'm all-American and love this country! I hope Trump's visit to the UK is a great one," she said, according to The Sun.

Now a model with some 188,000 thousand followers on Instagram, Ihrke said the military gave her inspiration to pursue her dreams.

"I owe the Marine Corps my life, hands down. It gave me a reason to wake up, push myself, set goals, and to push myself even harder when things got tough," she said, according to Fox News.