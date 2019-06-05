Twitter Lampoons Theresa May for D-Day Date Mixup as World Leaders Honour Event

The tweet was posted under Mrs May's account on Wednesday amid preparations for D-Day commemorations in Portsmouth, prompting ridicule across social media.

A tweet under UK prime minister Theresa May's account was quickly deleted after Twitter users derided the UK leader for mixing up her most important dates.

The tweet was first spotted by Daily Mirror political editor Dan Bloom, which said: "Today marks 75 years since the D-Day landings. This was the beginning of the end of World War Two."

But D-Day, which highlights the largest sea-based invasion in history, took place on 6 June 1944 instead of 5 June.

Downing Street rushed to delete the tweet after noticing the gaffe, with a spokesman later replying that the tweet had been "put up in human error and was taken down very quickly."

Social media took notice, and launched a full-scale ridicule of the outgoing Prime Minister for the online snafu.

Queen Elizabeth II, US president Donald Trump and fourteen world leaders attended D-Day events alongside Prime Minister May to honour 156,000 Allied soldiers who lost their lives during the offensive in Normandy to help liberate Europe from Nazi and Fascist powers. But the US and UK pledged not to repeat the "unimaginable horror" of World War II, as well as called for Western ‘unity' amid "new and evolving security threats". The events come at the conclusion of the US president's three-day tour of the UK, where he has been in talks on post-Brexit trade deals with Britain, in addition to Huawei and countries such as Iran, Venezuela, Russia, China, amongst others.