Bond 25 Filming Facility on Lockdown after Three ‘Huge’ Explosions – Report

A filming crew was testing a stunt with a controlled fireball, when something went horribly wrong, leaving at least one crew member injured.

The upcoming James Bond movie, known at the moment only as "Bond 25," is delayed again after a series of explosions devastated the shooting pavilion on Tuesday.

The film crew was testing a stunt in which a massive fireball was supposed to rip through a laboratory but instead of the planned controlled combustion, three very real and destructive — explosions took place.

"It was utter chaos," a source on the team told reporters. "There were three huge explosions and they've blown part of the roof off and some wall panels off the stage. They were supposed to be filming."

"A fireball was supposed to go through the set. That was the planned stunt but something has gone horribly wrong," they added. "There were three loud explosions, one after another, and a member of the crew was lying on the floor outside the building injured."

According to the source, the filming facility is now on total lockdown. A crew member was crushed by a part of the movie set and their condition is not disclosed.

The incident comes just weeks after Daniel Craig, the 51-year old actor who will play James Bond for the final time, obtained an ankle injury when he slipped during filming in Jamaica. Craig's recovery took over a week and caused filming to be put entirely on hold.

The 25th Bond movie, which will most likely be the final one for Daniel Craig, is scheduled for release in early April 2020.