‘She Knows What’s in Tea Trump Will Drink’: Camilla Parker’s Wink Goes Viral

President Trump and the US First Lady joined Duchess of Cornwall Camilla Parker Bowles and her husband for tea on Monday afternoon after having a private lunch with the Queen. Trump is currently in the UK on a three-day state visit.

Greeting President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump during their state visit to the UK, Duchess of Cornwall Camilla Parker Bowles offered a wink to the cameras, which immediately went viral on Monday.

Brief footage showed Camilla winking at her protection officers as she and her husband Charles, Prince of Wales, met the Trumps who earlier visited the Queen at Buckingham Palace and toured Westminster Abbey.

The Duchess of Cornwall’s wink came as the foursome were going to jointly have tea at Clarence House, a British royal residence in London’s Westminster.

Royal Protection Officer: “Camilla, if you are in trouble then wink, we will come and rescue you.” #TrumpUKVisit #TrumpVisitUK pic.twitter.com/TGMrXwmjUu — Charlie Proctor (@MonarchyUK) 3 июня 2019 г.

Netizens have, meanwhile, been quick to describe all this as a “royal wink”, with others describing it “more likely just an eye twitch” and a “pantomime wink”.

The wink heard around the world 😂👏 — glory (@gloryprzekop) 4 июня 2019 г.

Let see how POTUS will react to this. — Asghar Ali (@2etr) 4 июня 2019 г.

Royal wink indeed!

Keep mocking him. — Vadim Zima (@zimanet) 3 июня 2019 г.

Camilla’s wink is everything! — B Payne (@badpayne19501) 3 июня 2019 г.

That’s why Prince Charles fell in love with Camila. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/IsZe3zVyE3 — Astrid Dux (@AstridRory) 4 июня 2019 г.

The nation falls in love with camilla 😉 — TheDivineMrsF (@TheDivineMrsF1) 4 июня 2019 г.

Pantomime wink! — ModestGenius (@bradfordlad5) 3 июня 2019 г.

Camilla knows what’s in the tea that Donald will be drinking. #TrumpUKVisit — Omar Moore (@thepopcornreel) 3 июня 2019 г.

More likely just an eye twitch. — Tribulum (@VinylSpinner1) 3 июня 2019 г.

She fancies him, wouldn’t trust that one — JuJu (@Jooolz69) 3 июня 2019 г.

She knows what's in his sandwiches! — Johnny (@ProgWinds) 3 июня 2019 г.

Another netizen jokingly claimed that “Camilla knows what’s in the tea that Donald will be drinking”, while one more Twitter user wrote “the nation falls in love with Camilla”.

The US President arrived in Britain on 3 June, in what became his first state visit to the country. The second day of the three-day visit will see Trump holding a joint news conference with outgoing British Prime Minister Theresa May.