Two Biggest Names in Gaming, PewDiePie and Ninja to Team Up for Friday Fortnite

YouTube gaming content creator Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg and Fortnite Twitch streamer Tyler "Ninja" Blevins will team up for a Friday Fortnite competition.
This will be the first Friday Fortnite for PewDiePie, however, Ninja is not new to the experience.
Week 2 #FridayFortnite @PewDiePie & @Ninja team up! pic.twitter.com/nSVkavvP7R— KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) 3 июня 2019 г.
Swedish Game commentator Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg, aka PewDiePie, is the most popular YouTuber of all time; he was the first to hit the 90-million-subscriber mark and boasts an eye-watering net worth.
