Drake Curse Strikes Again as Anthony Joshua Loses to Andy Ruiz in Stunning Upset

The much-ballyhooed 'Drake Curse' is indeed real, superstitious sports fans are claiming across the internet, after British heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua made a disastrous US debut.
On Saturday, Mexican underdog Andy Ruiz Jr. delivered a stunning defeat to the previously unbeaten Joshua, flooring him four times in the fight before the referee waved it off in round 7.
One of the biggest shocks in the history of heavyweight boxing has been predetermined, jesters say, since Joshua took a photo with Canadian rap star Drake.
The infamous Drake Curse is a long-running internet joke suggesting that Drake jinxes sports stars snapped alongside him. It all started out in basketball, but went on to include tennis players, UFC fighters and entire football teams.
But on 22 March, a defiant Joshua uploaded the photo saying that he was about to "break the curse". Now, it seems, the curse broke him.
A flood of jokes and memes broke out immediately, recalling all previous instances where the curse struck.
Nobody:— Fvcking TALL 😨💘 (@luckyosaze21) 2 июня 2019 г.
Absolutely nobody:
Anthony Joshua: Bout to break the drake curse.
Drake curse: Do I look like a joke to you!
😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ChNQQTmtNi
Drake takes picture with Anthony Joshua: Joshua loses to Homer Simpson as a —3500 favorite— NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) 3 июня 2019 г.
Drake calls Warriors trash: Warriors win in Toronto without Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant
Let’s hope Drake doesn’t say anything about the sun rising tomorrow
*After Ruiz defeated Joshua— sabiboy😎🇳🇬🆖 (@Victor_Akanz) 2 июня 2019 г.
Drake in a concert
Drake: Heyoo! Who wants a picture with me? pic.twitter.com/1LdrdXJYuG
Anthony Joshua: “imma bout to break the drake curse”— ⓙⓔⓕⓕ❄️🥶 (@javaun___) 2 июня 2019 г.
The #DrakeCurse: pic.twitter.com/MW4Lbk2AHc
Anthony Joshua the next time he sees Drake 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/BuwJjRr8Lj— Wall Of Comedy (@TheWallOfComedy) 2 июня 2019 г.
All comments
Show new comments (0)