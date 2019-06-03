Drake Curse Strikes Again as Anthony Joshua Loses to Andy Ruiz in Stunning Upset

Anthony Joshua got taught a ‘lesson' that you don't simply mess with Drake's magical powers, and the rapper is probably still somewhere out there, concocting sinister plans to bring down another unwitting athlete.

The much-ballyhooed 'Drake Curse' is indeed real, superstitious sports fans are claiming across the internet, after British heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua made a disastrous US debut.

On Saturday, Mexican underdog Andy Ruiz Jr. delivered a stunning defeat to the previously unbeaten Joshua, flooring him four times in the fight before the referee waved it off in round 7.

One of the biggest shocks in the history of heavyweight boxing has been predetermined, jesters say, since Joshua took a photo with Canadian rap star Drake.

The infamous Drake Curse is a long-running internet joke suggesting that Drake jinxes sports stars snapped alongside him. It all started out in basketball, but went on to include tennis players, UFC fighters and entire football teams.

But on 22 March, a defiant Joshua uploaded the photo saying that he was about to "break the curse". Now, it seems, the curse broke him.

A flood of jokes and memes broke out immediately, recalling all previous instances where the curse struck.

Nobody:



Absolutely nobody:



Anthony Joshua: Bout to break the drake curse.



Drake curse: Do I look like a joke to you!



😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ChNQQTmtNi — Fvcking TALL 😨💘 (@luckyosaze21) 2 июня 2019 г.

Drake takes picture with Anthony Joshua: Joshua loses to Homer Simpson as a —3500 favorite



Drake calls Warriors trash: Warriors win in Toronto without Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant



Let’s hope Drake doesn’t say anything about the sun rising tomorrow — NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) 3 июня 2019 г.

*After Ruiz defeated Joshua



Drake in a concert



Drake: Heyoo! Who wants a picture with me? pic.twitter.com/1LdrdXJYuG — sabiboy😎🇳🇬🆖 (@Victor_Akanz) 2 июня 2019 г.