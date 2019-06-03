Rihanna Teases Instagram Users With Her Sexy Lingerie Line Photos

The pop diva and owner of Fenty Cosmetics, Robyn Rihanna Fenty, appeared on Instagram as a model for her new Savage X Fenty lingerie campaign, impressing netizens with spicy photos.

The Barbadian-born songstress posted saucy photos to promote her new lingerie line.

"New Savage drops tomorrow, sis. This bodysuit will have you serving a whole sheen and sheer mood," the caption on Savage X Fenty's official Instagram page read.

Netizens erupted with comments under the snap, where the "Diamonds" singer shines in yellow lace underpants and stockings, unable to remain indifferent to a photo that left them absolutely speechless, with Riri posing by throwing her head back while wearing a gold metallic bodysuit with stockings and high heels.

"Why is rih so hot like gawd damn I swear she's perfect," wrote one of the users.

"God is a woman and her name is Rihanna," wrote another one.

"Lord have mercy, I just wanna be at least 10% THIS sexy!! Love you, QUEEN," wrote another user.

Last month, Rihanna announced her plans to launch her own luxury fashion brand. Her brand 'Fenty', named after the singer's surname, has partnered with France-based luxury goods conglomerate Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy Group (LVMH), owned by Bernard Arnault, who has confirmed the plans.