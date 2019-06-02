Busty Girlfriend of YouTube Prankster Ran Onto Pitch of Champions League Final

The busty Champions League streaker who ran across the Wanda Metropolitano pitch during the first half of the clash between Liverpool and Tottenham turned out to be Kinsey Wolanski, the girlfriend of a YouTube prankster, advertising his porn website.

Wearing just a black leotard – covered in branding for Vitaly Zdorovetskiy's YouTube channel – she brought the game to a halt. Zdorovetskiy is banned from visiting sporting events after he invaded the pitch at the 2014 World Cup final where he had “natural born prankster” written on his chest, so he was watching the game in disguise.

He later posted the photos and the video of Wolanski streaking the finals.

The YouTuber, who was a porn actor back in 2011, used the tweet with his girlfriend’s run to announce his intention to marry Kinsey. It is captioned: “I can’t wait to marry you."

Kinsey, who had slightly more than than 300,000 followers on Instagram before the stunt, now has an audience of more than 850 thousand.