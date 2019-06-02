Register
06:23 GMT +302 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Kinsey Wolanski, a woman that has invaded the pitch is taken away by security during the Champions League final soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Saturday, June 1, 2019.

    Busty Girlfriend of YouTube Prankster Ran Onto Pitch of Champions League Final

    © AP Photo / Francisco Seco
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 02

    The busty Champions League streaker who ran across the Wanda Metropolitano pitch during the first half of the clash between Liverpool and Tottenham turned out to be Kinsey Wolanski, the girlfriend of a YouTube prankster, advertising his porn website.

    Wearing just a black leotard – covered in branding for Vitaly Zdorovetskiy's YouTube channel – she brought the game to a halt. Zdorovetskiy is banned from visiting sporting events after he invaded the pitch at the 2014 World Cup final where he had “natural born prankster” written on his chest, so he was watching the game in disguise.

    He later posted the photos and the video of Wolanski streaking the finals.

    The YouTuber, who was a porn actor back in 2011, used the tweet with his girlfriend’s run to announce his intention to marry Kinsey. It is captioned: “I can’t wait to marry you."

    READ MORE: Liverpool Win 2018-2019 UEFA Champions League, Defeating Tottenham

    Kinsey, who had slightly more than than 300,000 followers on Instagram before the stunt, now has an audience of more than 850 thousand.

    View this post on Instagram

    Did I distract #8 a little too much?

    A post shared by Kinsey Wolanski (@kinsey_sue) on Jun 1, 2019 at 4:51pm PDT

     

     

     

    View this post on Instagram

    I T A L I A 🍝

    A post shared by Kinsey Wolanski (@kinsey_sue) on Jul 12, 2018 at 12:42am PDT

     

    Related:

    Miniature Rafale Jet Model Installed Outside House of IAF Chief (VIDEO)
    Playboy Model Chased Out by Outraged Jews for Running NAKED in New York Street
    Instagram Model Vandalises Statue for Fame, Gets Roasted Online Instead
    Spitting Image: Brazilian Model Gets 'Spider Web Butt Lift' To Look Like Kim K
    Macron Slams US Business Model as Getting Out of 'Democratic Control'
    Playboy Germany Names HOT Model With Russian Roots Playmate of the Year (PHOTOS)
    Tags:
    streak, prankster, football match, Champions League, Spain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sexy, Nerdy, Inked & Curvy: Lingerie Fighting Championships in the US
    Sexy, Nerdy, Inked & Curvy: Lingerie Fighting Championships in the US
    Tariff Man’s Tiered Threats
    Tariff Man’s Tiered Threats
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse