Russian Swimming Champion Rocks Instagram With Topless Photos

Five-time world swimming champion Yulia Efimova, considered one of the sexiest women in Russia according to Russian edition of Maxim magazine, astonished her fans with hot summer photos.

Efimova, 27, is resting and training in the USA now, and shared a photo that was taken on a beach in California. She appeared in front of her fans in an exciting way, wearing nothing but a bottom from a swimsuit and two pineapples in her hand with which she covered her breasts. The post was followed by hashtags #calilifestyle and #pineapplelove

READ MORE: ‘Striptease’ Skater Tuktamysheva Heats Up the Ice in Japan With New Look

Fans’ reactions were mostly well-heated, with many commentators noting the beauty and perfect shape of the sportswoman’s body. Several followers even proposed to her in the comment sections, struck by the view.



