Register
20:49 GMT +331 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Chloe Wilson

    'Modern Blackface': Makeup Blogger in RACISM Row Over Tanned Body in Bikini Snap

    © Photo : Instagram/cchloelizabethh
    Viral
    Get short URL
    102

    Blogger and makeup expert Chloe Wilson didn’t expect any negativity when she heartily shared her hot bikini snaps on Instagram, much to her vast fan base’s joy. However, when it came along, she admitted having blocked a number of comments.

    Amid tons of praise for her perfect physique, make-up artist Chloe Wilson has landed in hot water after posting pictures of her heavily tanned skin – the result of using sunbeds.

    “Stick to ur original skin tone maybe?? I get it to like get a little tan but to look like a WHOLE other race [sic]”, one person wrote in the comments below the snapshots, while another critic added that tanning to “that extent” should be viewed as “mockery and a form of racism”, as it is “modern day blackface.”

     

    “How many times do black people have to tell you to stop doing black face???” a different netizen asked.

    Wilson, who appears to have a soft spot for tanned skin, was reportedly forced to block the comments, citing their abusive nature. “Can I also just add, to all those people saying what I’m doing is cruel, vile, offensive… you are all literally slating me in tweets”, the woman posted, responding to the online bullying, continuing:

    “I never ever wanted to hurt or offend anyone, however you have all purposely wanted to offend and be cruel to me. Says more about you”.

    She further directed a slur-laden rant at the commenters, arguing she has even bought several bottles of maximum factor sunscreen not to bronze still further while on holiday.

    "Oh f*** off with calling me racist because I’ve tanned on the sunbed, I’ve lit just bought about 3 bottles of factor 50 cos now am scared to tan on ma holiday”, she countered the trolls’ claims.

    …and many more of her fans rushed to stand up in her defence:

    “Wow just read some of the vile comments on your previous posts, you keep tanning girl coz you look gorgeous!” one remarked, whereas others en masse lauded “unreal” and “insanely beautiful Chloe”. 

    “Your gorgeous @cchloelizabethh And your tan is beautiful, that’s coming from a brown girl too! Love you angel”, another subscriber posted.

    “It’s hilarious the fact it’s the same people writing it that post about going on holiday posing in there bikinis ‘sunbathing’ or wearing tan… I don’t see the difference. It’s not racist. It’s not disrespectful. It’s what 99.9% of the world does”, another wrote, trying to sort out the issue and address the attack on Chloe.

    “I’m just wondering how white people are the ones on here saying what is and isn’t blackface”, a different netizen butted in.

    Earlier, a young mum and former frequent sunbed user was diagnosed with cancer and begged other women to ditch the procedure, providing a picture of her blistered face.

    READ MORE: Playboy Germany Names HOT Model With Russian Roots Playmate of the Year (PHOTOS)

    Related:

    Survey Says: Socialism and Racism on the Rise in the US
    US School Accused of Racism Over 'Muslim' Headwear in Active Shooter Drill
    Academics Decry Racism Witch-Hunt Against Sacked Right Wing Cambridge Scholar
    West Ham Fans Spotted Singing Anti-Semitic Song Amid FIFA Crackdown on Racism
    Tags:
    tanning, makeup, artist, Instagram, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sexy, Nerdy, Inked & Curvy: Lingerie Fighting Championships in the US
    Sexy, Nerdy, Inked & Curvy: Lingerie Fighting Championships in the US
    Mueller’s Reading Comprehension Review
    Mueller’s Reading Comprehension Review
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse