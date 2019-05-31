Memes Flood in as Drake Trash-Talks Draymond Green After NBA Finals (VIDEO)

There is perhaps no bigger basketball fan than the Grammy-award winning Canadian rapper, who has been very passionate about his beloved Toronto Raptors, who faced off against the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the 2019 NBA Finals on Thursday night.

Toronto Raptors ambassador and uberfan Drake stole the NBA Finals' thunder last night when he was filmed exchanging a few words with Golden State Warriors forward, Draymond Green, after his team won the game.

Apparently, Drake yelled out what has been perceived by many reporters and social media users as the words "You guys trash".

Drake tells Dryamond Green "You guys trash" pic.twitter.com/Coy4P2bcSq — gifdsports (@gifdsports) 31 мая 2019 г.

No wonder their meme-able interaction has become the main talk of the internet, with people flooding social media with their hilarious artwork and gifs:

"You guys trash," is what I read. For his sake, I hope the Raptors win 3 more lol. Cause if not, pic.twitter.com/mbloXunH0v — Azul D. Hans (@knxghtmare) 31 мая 2019 г.

Drake went full Daenerys on Draymond Green pic.twitter.com/TRp0FIi7EZ — Dan Favale (@danfavale) 31 мая 2019 г.

Where have I seen an exchange like this before?? pic.twitter.com/sTlzTXranl — Jon Cupo (@joncupo) 31 мая 2019 г.

Everyone to Drake pic.twitter.com/9XGxrXpNzH — Dodge Ram Owner (@RamLover69) 31 мая 2019 г.

I know this man did not just call Draymond Green, trash. LMFAO pic.twitter.com/qUXpSeiWfp — Daniel ⁶𓅓 (@DanielTrauma) 31 мая 2019 г.

While many assumed that he did say "trash" and reacted with all sorts of comments — full of either support or condemnation…

Did he say “you’re trash!”? Lol — NOOR (@Rauhlezx) 31 мая 2019 г.

Drake calling Draymond trash after he put up a triple double is the most Drake thing ever. — CAVS Flair (@CavsFlair) 31 мая 2019 г.

Watching drake play mind games w draymond is entertaining asf — Rami (@rami_zbib) 31 мая 2019 г.

I might buy a Drake album just because he did this. Not to listen to, just to show my support. — Dan Jenson (@dsjenson) 31 мая 2019 г.

Drake and Draymond exchanging trash talk the most predictable thing in NBA Finals history pic.twitter.com/kcJDHiwlyz — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) 31 мая 2019 г.

…others argued that people had some trouble with lip reading, and that Drake was actually saying "Nice try":

I lipread "Nice try" which is a lot funnier imo — Marty Tobacco (@drieva) 31 мая 2019 г.

i swear he’s saying nice try? — " (@ibxdragon) 31 мая 2019 г.

I can’t see Drake calling Draymind trash…I saw nice try too… Stop starting shit🙄 — Jacque (@Jacque044) 31 мая 2019 г.

No, he definitely said: “Nice try”. — teegugeeno (@teegugeeno) 31 мая 2019 г.

Drake has yet to comment on the post-game trash talk, but Draymond has already been asked about their exchange by a reporter — and he seemed to be unhappy that the question was not about basketball:

"Hey, Draymond. Just wanted you to talk a little bit about that postgame scuffle between you and Drake."



"You got a question about basketball?" pic.twitter.com/0jBLeEaO6s — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) 31 мая 2019 г.

This isn't the first time that Drake has made headlines during Toronto's current postseason run, as the league previously asked the rapper to turn down his fan mode, which involved somewhat exaggerated celebrations, heated exchanges with opposing players and even a shoulder massage to Raptors head coach Nick Nurse during the Eastern Conference Finals.

"I think in the case of Drake, as I've said before, I mean we certainly appreciate his superfan status, and I know he's beloved in the community of Toronto. But at the same time I think there are appropriate lines that shouldn't be crossed in terms of how a competing team is addressed or the officials for that matter… As I said, you know, the league office had conversations directly with Drake and his manager and I think we ended up in a good place", NBA commissioner Adam Silver said, as cited by ESPN.