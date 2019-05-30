Disgust as Cher Tweets 'Without Apology' Wish Trump Be Sexually Abused in Jail

Cher is known to have been a long-standing ardent critic of POTUS Trump, but this time she appears to have massively shocked her social media audience, with a “sick” slur-laden pro-impeachment tirade against the president.

Cher took to Twitter to express a wish to see President Trump sexually assaulted like a “Toy Boy of Big Bubba” in prison before deleting the post noting it was “a stupid joke.”

The comment came as part of a social media campaign targeted against the president and calling for his impeachment, shortly after Special Counsel Robert Mueller made the first public comments on Wednesday on his two-year investigation into the alleged Russian collusion with the Trump campaign and announced that it was “not and option” for his office to charge a sitting president.

Hours after deleting her post, Cher admitted she had gone a bit “too far” and needed to “check herself” while asserting that it was no apology over her escapade.

This is Not Apology,It’s a Cher ‘wtf Moment’.Dont Usually Delete My Twts,But Sometimes I Need 2 Check Myself.What I Thought Of As Stupid Joke”On Paper”,Went 2 Far.Think trump Belongs In Jail,but Big Bubba Joke Was Wrong.If I Twt,I Have a Responsibility.

THERES IS A LINE NOT 2 ❌ — Cher (@cher) 30 мая 2019 г.

In a series of tweets that followed Mueller’s speech, the 73-year-old singer branded the president “a liar”, “a racist” and “a crook” that is set to go at great lengths in order “to win,” as well as accused the president of “stealing money for the poor.” Her verbal tirade culminated in the following – now deleted- tweet, most of which was written in capital letters and heavily laden with emojis:

“Been Giving IMPEACHMENT MUCH Thought Throughout The Day,& I Would *love* 2 See trump Impeached,Brought 2 Trial, *locked* Up In *prison* & Toy Boy Big Bubba!! My Delight In Seeing trump Run Out Of Town On a Rail, Is More Likely *heart* over *brain*. I WANT WHAT'S BEST 4 DEMOCRATS AND DEMOCRACY.”

The slurs couldn’t go unnoticed on social networks, with Twitterians rushing en masse to explicitly state their disgust over the words:

However, Cher’s fame couldn’t be ignored either, with one saying that celebs engaging in politics is a common thing today due to their loss of relevance:

Sick comments countering Cher also came:

It is not the first time that the outspoken singer has lashed out at Trump: as recently as in March, Cher branded Trump “evil and up to his neck in corruption” while back in 2015, she claimed he was as “dumb as a mentally challenged fence post.”