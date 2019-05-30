WATCH Germans Chant Racial Slurs While Wearing "Nazi Tourism Operator" T-Shirts

Although drunk and rowdy passengers are not uncommon on flights, these Germans made some of their fellow citizens on a Ryanair plane feel quite uncomfortable and even embarrassed.

Around 30 passengers flying from Berlin to Mallorca were filmed chanting racial slurs, including the German word "Zigeuner", which is now considered taboo due to its use during the Nazi-era to describe Roma people, on a Ryanair plane. Elisa Zenck, the author of the video posted on Facebook, wrote that the group was also wearing T-Shirts captioned "Division Mallorca - Kraft durch Freude".

The witness added that the group appeared to be drunk as they boarded and said that the whole flight was "tense and violent" due to them chanting. At the same time, a Ryanair spokesperson assured in an interview with the Sun Online Travel that the group stopped singing after it was asked to do so by the flight crew.

One social media user, nicknamed Sumisu, commented on the video that she was "ashamed for [her] compatriots", while another described the situation as "very grim".

Kraft durch Freude (Strength Through Joy) was a Nazi German organisation that arranged leisure activities for citizens. Namely, it organised trips to resorts and essentially acted as Nazi Germany’s key "tourism operator".