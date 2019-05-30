'No Tanks on Our Streets': Hillary Clinton Frantic Over 'Assault on Democracy'

Special Counsel Robert Mueller earlier reiterated his report on the Russia probe, revealing there had been no collusion between Donald Trump's campaign and Moscow, but alleged that attempts to affect the outcome of the 2016 US presidential elections had occurred.

Hillary Clinton has lashed out at US President Donald Trump and his administration, while speaking at a graduation ceremony at Hunter College. She embarked on her anti-Trump tirade over his refusal to condemn Russia for alleged meddling in the 2016 elections, something that Moscow vehemently denies. Clinton claimed that the recently published Mueller report proved that the rule of law in America was under attack from Russia.

"There may not be tanks in our streets, but make no mistake we are witnessing an assault on the rule of law and the foundations of our democracy", she said.

Most Twitterians, however, were not impressed with Clinton turning her speech at the college into a political stage to criticise her opponent Donald Trump to gain some political points.

A political rally at a college commencement? Seriously? Hopefully I’m not the only one that sees how delusional they are with all their babble and twisting of facts... — Mona Tramont (@MonaTramont) May 30, 2019

What happened to graduation speeches that were actually about the graduates? — Kim Yeager (@kimyeags) May 29, 2019

Many of them suggested that political speeches are not something the graduates wanted to hear on their special day.

That’s the inspirational BS I’d want to hear at my graduation...said no one ever... — Covfefe Kimmie (@kimmieguy) May 29, 2019

Wow, if I were a graduate, I'd be infuriated! HRC is clueless about how to inspire people, because she's a Narcissistic sociopath. Those who yell the loudest.....watch out HRC, they're coming for you! — Charlene Rakhshani (@CharRakhshani) May 30, 2019

Numerous netizens agreed with Hillary Clinton that US democracy was under attack, but parted with her on views regarding the source of the assault.

It’s true there are assaults to our democracy, it’s @HillaryClinton — Collin (@colinjog) May 30, 2019

Private servers, destroying emails under subpoena,lying to relatives of those murdered at Benghazi....yup, rule of law.🙄 — Bev (@BevH111) May 29, 2019

Social media users suggested that it was about time to start investigating Clinton's own alleged misdeeds for a change, such as the Democratic National Committee financing the creation of the notorious Steele dossier, which was used as "dirt" against Trump during the 2016 elections.

Maybe he should have the doj investigate her dossier purchase — Mark Hamilton (@bigcat4453) May 29, 2019

Time to start investigation on her — Dinah (@DinahAshiho) May 30, 2019

Some Twitterians suggested that her graduation speech at Hunter College is just another attempt to stay relevant as she struggles with denial over losing the presidential elections.

HRC at this point in history is totally irrelevant MAGA 🇺🇸💕🇺🇸 — Jacqueline (@Jacquel69812785) May 29, 2019

Hillary is a salty person, she lost and refuses to accept it. Trump lives in her mind rent free! — Emir Biscevic (@emirbiz) May 30, 2019

Several netizens, however, supported her accusations against the US president, claiming that he would never condemn Moscow, despite the 22-month-long Mueller investigation results clearly indicating that Trump never conspired with Russia to win the elections.

He will never condemn the people who helped him win the presidency. That would both challenge his legitimacy and put him at odds with his Russian loansharks . . . — penelope (@tohoton) May 29, 2019

That’s because we have a fake president 😡 — Laura Dindorf (@mslalou) May 30, 2019

Mueller reiterated his report's conclusions during his first public statement about the investigation, saying that the evidence found indicated "systematic" attempts to meddle in the 2016 US presidential elections. At the same time, his report concluded that there had been no "broader conspiracy", involving Trump and his campaign, to affect the election’s outcome.

Despite the report not accusing Trump of any misdeeds and Mueller refusing to make any additional statements supplementing it, Democratic lawmakers have vowed to continue probing US President Donald Trump about various allegations, which so far have proven to be groundless.

Following the loss in 2016, Hillary Clinton has repeatedly claimed that the election was "stolen" from her by Russia, WikiLeaks' publication of DNC's documents and former FBI chief Comey, who initiated an investigation into her use of a private email server, which hasn't resulted in any charges.