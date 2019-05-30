T-Series Bosses REVEAL How PewDiePie Made Their YouTube Channel World-Famous

After months of intense battle, involving diss tracks, lawsuits and countless memes, India’s music label and movie studio T-Series has become the first YouTube channel to cross 100 million subscribers in a coup de grace to individual content creator PewDiePie.

As T-Series made history by becoming the first YouTube channel to amass 100 million subscribers, the Indian company’s CEO Bhushan Kumar has opened up on what that major achievement means to him.

“In terms of views, we have been number one for quite some time, but this is a milestone, which is very huge, becoming number one as a subscribed channel. Actually, becoming number one has given us more popularity all over the world… Everybody from west to east, everywhere around the world knows about T-Series now”, Kumar told News 18 Digital.

The company’s president, Neeraj Kalyan, for his part, weighed in on the headline-making Great Subscriber War with Swedish YouTuber PewDiePie.

READ MORE: India's T-Series 1st YouTube Channel to Pass 100Mln Subs in BLOW to PewDiePie

While the whole world has been glued to their computers, closely watching the live subscriber count and rooting for either of the sides, Kalyan explained that the entire race was not a competition at all.

“He has to appreciate and understand we are not in competition with him. Our content, our audience is very different from his. And all this war and all this blah blah, whatever is happening on the internet, this whole issue has really helped us to become known in any country where people were not even aware of us”, he said.

At some point, Pewds got so carried away that he released two diss tracks – “B*tch Lasagna” and “Congratulations” – throwing all sorts of shade at T-Series in a bid to spice up the race.

Several media outlets, including the Hindustan Times, later reported that his videos had been removed from Indian YouTube following a Delhi High Court order.

Kumar described Pewds’ antics as “very childish” and suggested that the vlogger is not “mature enough”.

“Otherwise, we would have also reacted by making a song, we could have easily made a song and put it on our channel”.

PewDiePie had had the most subscribed channel since 2013, but has now been overthrown by T-Series, which entered the race months ago after seeing a major surge in its follower base last year due to India’s recent widespread procurement of Wi-Fi, thanks to mobile network provider Jio.