Register
15:54 GMT +330 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the G20 Summit in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, September 4, 2016

    'Divider in Chief' No More? TIME Magazine Makes 'U-Turn' on Indian PM Modi

    © Sputnik / Mark Schiefelbein/Pool
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Social media users are trolling TIME for its "U-turn" on publishing a pro-Modi article days after the popular magazine termed him as "India's Divider in Chief" on its cover page.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): TIME magazine, in its latest article, has praised the Indian prime minister for “uniting the country”, which appears to be a U-turn from its recent narrative.

    Earlier this month, the magazine, in its international edition, published a cover story on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which accused him of dividing the country on religious lines and calling him "India's Divider in Chief". India’s governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by Modi, has slammed the piece and blamed its author, Aatish Taseer, the son of late Pakistani politician and businessman Salmaan Taseer, for the negative coverage.

    READ MORE: Modi's Party Claims Pakistan Behind Time's Article Calling PM 'Divider-in-Chief'

    Some Twitter users have slammed TIME magazine over what they consider to be an attempt to present a changed point of view just days after his party won the Indian elections.

    READ MORE: Indian Opposition Leader Refuses to Attend Modi Swearing-in Amid BJP Accusations

    Others have lauded the magazine over the apparent course correction as balanced coverage.

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) addresses a political rally at Himmatnagar, some 70 km from Ahmedabad on April 17, 2019
    © AFP 2019 / SAM PANTHAKY
    Modi's Party Suspects Pakistan Behind Time's Article Calling Indian PM 'Divider-in-Chief'
    The latest article favouring Modi came out just days after the thumping victory of Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Indian Parliamentary Elections. The NDA alliance won 353 of the 542 seats of the Lok Sabha, lower house of parliament, with Narendra Modi's BJP party managing to win a whopping 303 seats.

    The "pro-Modi" article published in TIME is written by Manoj Ladwa, founder and chief executive of the India Inc Group, a London-based media organisation.

    The write-up has been titled: "Modi Has United India Like No Prime Minister in Decades". "Despite the strong and often unfair criticisms levelled at Modi's policies both throughout his first term and this marathon election, no Prime Minister has united the Indian electorate as much in close to five decades", the latest article states.

    Related:

    Indian Opposition Leader Refuses to Attend Modi Swearing-in Amid BJP Accusations
    Mother of 'Narendra Modi' Baby Changes His Name Amid Public Pressure
    Indian PM Modi to Host China’s Xi Jinping for Second Informal Summit
    Economic Slowdown, Agri-Crisis Biggest Challenges for Modi Gov't 2.0 - Analysts
    Tags:
    Narendra Modi, elections, Time Magazine, Narendra Modi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Women With Perfect Bodies and Strong Muscles: Asian Bodybuilding Championships
    Women With Perfect Bodies and Strong Muscles: Asian Bodybuilding Championships
    Mueller’s Reading Comprehension Review
    Mueller’s Reading Comprehension Review
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse