'Divider in Chief' No More? TIME Magazine Makes 'U-Turn' on Indian PM Modi

Social media users are trolling TIME for its "U-turn" on publishing a pro-Modi article days after the popular magazine termed him as "India's Divider in Chief" on its cover page.

New Delhi (Sputnik): TIME magazine, in its latest article, has praised the Indian prime minister for “uniting the country”, which appears to be a U-turn from its recent narrative.

Earlier this month, the magazine, in its international edition, published a cover story on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which accused him of dividing the country on religious lines and calling him "India's Divider in Chief". India’s governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by Modi, has slammed the piece and blamed its author, Aatish Taseer, the son of late Pakistani politician and businessman Salmaan Taseer, for the negative coverage.

Some Twitter users have slammed TIME magazine over what they consider to be an attempt to present a changed point of view just days after his party won the Indian elections.

Others have lauded the magazine over the apparent course correction as balanced coverage.

The latest article favouring Modi came out just days after the thumping victory of Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Indian Parliamentary Elections. The NDA alliance won 353 of the 542 seats of the Lok Sabha, lower house of parliament, with Narendra Modi's BJP party managing to win a whopping 303 seats.

The "pro-Modi" article published in TIME is written by Manoj Ladwa, founder and chief executive of the India Inc Group, a London-based media organisation.

The write-up has been titled: "Modi Has United India Like No Prime Minister in Decades". "Despite the strong and often unfair criticisms levelled at Modi's policies both throughout his first term and this marathon election, no Prime Minister has united the Indian electorate as much in close to five decades", the latest article states.