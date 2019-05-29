‘Porn Star Fornicator’: US Rep. Maxine Waters Tears Into Trump Over Twitter

US Representative Maxine Waters (D-CA) went on a Twitter rant Tuesday after US President Donald Trump endorsed a statement published last week by North Korea’s state-run Korean Central News Agency that presidential contender Joe Biden is a “fool of low IQ.”

Waters took to Twitter to urge "low life Trump" to "resign" and thus "free" Democrats from having to carry out impeachment proceedings, also describing the president as a "lying, crooked, tax evader, porn star fornicator."

​During a Monday press conference in Japan, Trump tore into Biden, the former US vice president.

"[North Korean leader] Kim Jong Un made a statement that Joe Biden is a low IQ individual. He probably is, based on his record. I think I agree with him on that," Trump said while standing beside Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at a press conference in Tokyo.

​In a follow-up question, Trump slammed the Obama administration's foreign policy on North Korea and Iran.

"I don't take sides as to who I'm in favor of, who I'm not," Trump noted. "But I can tell you that Joe Biden was a disaster. His administration with President Obama, they were basically a disaster when it came to so many things," he added.

Waters wasn't afraid to make it clear that she strongly disapproved of the president making critical comments regarding a political contender on foreign soil.

"Trump is an embarrassing unAmerican traitor! How dare he denounce and belittle VP [Vice President] Biden on foreign soil on Memorial Day! How can these spineless Republicans look their spouses and children in the face and claim to teach them patriotism?" Waters tweeted.

​While many Twitter users commended Waters' comments, others viewed her tweets as disrespectful to the president, while some even referred to her as the "most corrupt member of Congress."

