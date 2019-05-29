Register
22:02 GMT +329 May 2019
    In this image made from video, a teenager breaks an egg on the head of Senator Fraser Anning while he holds a press conference, Saturday, March 16, 2019, in Melbourne, New Zealand

    ‘Wasn’t Mine to Keep’: ‘Egg Boy’ Donates $70K to Christchurch Shooting Victims

    Will Connolly, the Australian teenager who became a global hero overnight for slapping on egg on Australian Senator Fraser Anning’s head after the senator’s offensive remarks about the massacre of 50 Muslims in two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, has donated almost $70,000 (100,000 Australian dollars) to people affected by the shooting.

    The 17-year-old, who has been nicknamed "Egg Boy," listened to the Queensland senator speak for an hour at a news conference following the shooting on March 15 by Australian right-wing extremist Brenton Tarrant before deciding to egg him. The teen decided to take the plunge after Anning said that "the real cause of the bloodshed on New Zealand streets today is the immigration program which allowed Muslim fanatics to migrate to New Zealand in the first place."

    ​According to Australian police, egging is considered an assault. After being egged in front of cameras, Anning attempted to punch Connolly in the face, twice. The senator managed to land one blow before witnesses in the crowd pulled him and Connolly apart.

    The teenager was then wrestled to the ground by Anning's supporters, although he was not resisting. Following the incident, the Australian government passed a censure motion against Anning over his comments, a symbolic gesture of rebuke. During Australia's general election on May 18, Anning also failed to win a new term in the Senate.

    Several fundraising accounts were set up to collect donations around the world to help cover Connolly's legal defense costs. With Connolly's lawyers at the Gordon Legal law firm in Melbourne, Australia, representing him pro bono, "Egg Boy" decided to donate all of the money to two support groups for people affected by the shootings, namely the Christchurch Foundation and Victim Support.

    "I decided to donate all monies to help provide some relief to the victims of the massacre… it wasn't mine to keep," Connolly wrote on his Instagram account Tuesday. "To the victims of the tragedy, I wholeheartedly hope that this can bring some relief to you."

     

    View this post on Instagram

    Finally!!! After a huge amount of red tape,$99,922.36 has today been transferred to the Christchurch Foundation and Victims Support. For those of you who don’t know, there were 2 Go Fund Me pages set up to help cover the cost of my legal fees and to ‘buy more eggs’. Gratefully, Gordon Legal acted probono for me so I don’t have any legal fees. I decided to donate all monies to help provide some relief to the victims of the massacre… it wasn’t mine to keep. I want to thank Corey and @sajjad12345 who set up the funds and every single person who donated to the money and made this possible. To the victims of the Tragedy, I whole heartedly hope that this can bring some relief to you. Keep spreading the love. ❤️🙌🏻

    A post shared by Will Connolly (@willconnolly__) on May 28, 2019 at 1:19am PDT

     

    "Keep spreading the love," he added.

    According to Australian police, Connolly was given an official caution, or formal warning, following the egging incident. A person handed an official caution has to admit they are guilty of a crime. Anning, on the other hand, was not not charged by police, who claim that he punched Connolly in an act of self-defense.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
