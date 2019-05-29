Indian Cop Turns Into Social Media Hero for Converting Baton Into Flute (VIDEO)

A top police official, after learning about the 52-year-old policeman, invited him to play it before his fellow officers. Later, just as his video clip was posted on social media, it turned viral, evoking over 90,000 views, over 10,000 likes, and more than 2,300 retweets in just 24 hours.

New Delhi (Sputnik): A police constable in the southern Indian state of Karnataka has become a major draw on social media for converting his fibre-made baton into a flute that he loves to play during idle time.

The policeman drilled eight holes into his three-foot long baton given to him for policing and turned it into a musical instrument. Chandrakant Hutgi works as head constable in the Hubli Rural Police Station.

Chandrakant Hutgi, Head Constable from Hubli Rural Police station has converted his Deadly Fiber Lathi into a Musical Instrument… we are proud of him… pic.twitter.com/gyZWhk1lkb — Bhaskar Rao IPS (@deepolice12) May 28, 2019

​"Making musical instruments and playing them have been my hobby for long. I turned the fibre lathi, given to me for policing, into a flute to play folk songs when I'm free from work", Chandrakant Hutgi told IANS.

"We are proud of him", said Bhaskar Rao, an Indian Police Service official, adding that while posting the video online, he called the head constable to his chamber on Monday after receiving lots of praise from colleagues about Hutgi. Police use their batons to control unruly civilians.

Some people on twitter quipped that, "It's wonderful how something negative like a weapon that's used by the Police can be turned into something positive like a Flute! Great perspective".

Karnataka police has hidden talent within it, officer will always encourage/ support this kind talent, namma police, All the best. — 'Iam the super power of india' Mallikarjun kori (@MallikKori) May 28, 2019

Good move, at last police is also a human with feelings,skills and innovation….BhaskarRao sir you are a good leader by motivating your team memeber skill and spreading on social media 👏👏👏🙏 — Srikrishna. (@sri16587) May 28, 2019

Pied Piper of Police department,

Wish he composes a Tune, by which the bad elements of town follow him to lock ups….😀 — Chythanya Kashyap D (@Chythanyakash) May 28, 2019

This music is 1000X better than getting trashed by that stick! Awesome jugaad and creativity along with beautiful rendition by Chandrakant Hutgi hi🙏👍 — Srikanth🇮🇳 ಬುಲ್ಲೆಟ್ ಮಾಮ🇮🇳 (@sribulletmama) May 28, 2019