29 May 2019
    White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump attends a ceremony with Ivory Coast Vice President Daniel Kablan Duncan at the Presidential Palace, Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in Abidjan, Ivory Coast

    Ivanka Trump's 'Forever Grateful' Memorial Day Tweet Savaged Online

    The presidential daughter took to Twitter to pay tribute to soldiers fallen in service to the US. However, some used this as another opportunity to criticise the Trumps and reminded her of another social media gaffe on Memorial Day several years ago.

    Ivanka Trump’s Memorial Day tweets have prompted a wave of angry and critical comments. While her father was on a state visit in Japan, US presidential adviser Ivanka Trump paid her respects to fallen soldiers with a picture of gravestones at Arlington National Cemetery, accompanied by a thankful message to “the patriots who gave their own lives in service of ours”.

    ​The post was preceded by a photo with Ivanka Trump’s husband Jared Kushner and their two children watching fireworks, published on 26 May and apparently taken during their weekend getaway. 

    ​Although it was posted on Sunday, some suggest her messages were out of place, noting that Memorial Day is not an occasion for celebration and accusing the presidential daughter of mixing it up with 4 July.

    ​Another commenter recalled another social media gaffe attributed to Ivanka Trump from Memorial Day in 2017.

    ​However, her actual Memorial Day post also left commenters divided. While many backed Ivanka Trump, posting messages of tribute and gratitude, others took one more chance to take aim at a member of the Trump family.

    Another commenter pointed to the Trumps’ not having a history of military service.

    ​There were even those who turned to Shakespeare to make a point and slam Trump.

    ​Memorial Day 2019 found Ivanka Trump’s presidential father in Japan, where he arrived on a state visit. While there, Donald Trump and his wife Melania participated in an address to US troops on board the USS WASP. 

    Memorial Day, Twitter, Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump, Japan, United States
