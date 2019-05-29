Ivanka Trump's 'Forever Grateful' Memorial Day Tweet Savaged Online

The presidential daughter took to Twitter to pay tribute to soldiers fallen in service to the US. However, some used this as another opportunity to criticise the Trumps and reminded her of another social media gaffe on Memorial Day several years ago.

Ivanka Trump’s Memorial Day tweets have prompted a wave of angry and critical comments. While her father was on a state visit in Japan, US presidential adviser Ivanka Trump paid her respects to fallen soldiers with a picture of gravestones at Arlington National Cemetery, accompanied by a thankful message to “the patriots who gave their own lives in service of ours”.

This Memorial Day, the Nation joins to remember the patriots who gave their own lives in service of ours.



As we spend this day with our loved ones, let us pay tribute to the fallen heroes who afforded us this freedom. #ForeverGrateful pic.twitter.com/e1fGVr2gEc — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) May 27, 2019

​The post was preceded by a photo with Ivanka Trump’s husband Jared Kushner and their two children watching fireworks, published on 26 May and apparently taken during their weekend getaway.

​Although it was posted on Sunday, some suggest her messages were out of place, noting that Memorial Day is not an occasion for celebration and accusing the presidential daughter of mixing it up with 4 July.

Remember the fallen. Not with fireworks, but with respect for those that died to protect us. Not really a celebration day pic.twitter.com/cMcUSQc8HM — kac (@kacowt) May 28, 2019

I’m not even sure she knows it’s not July 4th considering the pic. — Dan Hanna 🇺🇸 (@thatdanhanna) May 27, 2019

​Another commenter recalled another social media gaffe attributed to Ivanka Trump from Memorial Day in 2017.

​However, her actual Memorial Day post also left commenters divided. While many backed Ivanka Trump, posting messages of tribute and gratitude, others took one more chance to take aim at a member of the Trump family.

Selfish, criminal Trumps love to divert negative attention from themselves and hide behind our brave military. — Lorilyn Bailey (@NewsBuzz_com) May 28, 2019

Another commenter pointed to the Trumps’ not having a history of military service.

Like Bonespurs Daddy or spoiled brothers. Anybody serve?



You sully the name of the dead. — Jamie Schler (@lifesafeast) May 27, 2019

​There were even those who turned to Shakespeare to make a point and slam Trump.

Paraphrasing the usurping king Claudius [*Hamlet* III: iv]:



[Your] words fly up, [your] thoughts remain below

Words without thoughts ne’er to heaven go



To you, @DonaldJTrumpJr, @EricTrump, & #CadetBoneSpurs @realDonaldTrump & all your ilk:



Patriotic *is* as patriotic *does*. — JDSinger (@Lysistrata2020) May 27, 2019

​Memorial Day 2019 found Ivanka Trump’s presidential father in Japan, where he arrived on a state visit. While there, Donald Trump and his wife Melania participated in an address to US troops on board the USS WASP.