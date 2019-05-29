Register
12:00 GMT +329 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Tourists view the Morning Glory hot spring in the Upper Geyser Basin of Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming (File)

    Conspiracy Theory Links Nostradamus’ Prophecy to Yellowstone Eruption

    © AFP 2019 / Mark Ralston
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The French astrologer, whose predictions have kept doomsday theorists busy for hundreds of years, mentioned “volcanic fire” and an earthquake, felt around the globe, in the “New City” in the book of his prophecies, a British tabloid claims. Some have seen hints of a nationwide catastrophe in the US in the centuries-old prediction.

    End-world theorists have seen a warning about a looming devastating eruption and earthquake in North America in Nostradamus’ 1555 Les Prophéties, the British outlet Daily Express claims, citing the conspiracy theorist bay Before It’s News. 

    The newspaper points at the French medieval astrologer’s verses, telling a story about “an earthquake that shall concern particularly the western area of the New City” with the power “felt in lands throughout the globe” and “volcanic fire from the middle of the earth”  which causes “trembling around the New City”. It alleges that “the New City” can be a reference to the continent discovered by Columbus shortly before Michel de Nostredame made his grim prophecy. 

    The British tabloid, citing conspiracies from Before It’s News, explained that global tensions and natural disasters might be signs of a catastrophe foretold by Nostradamus 500 years ago.

    “It’s time to shift the world into a state of preparedness, not conflict. The age of the great floods has begun. It’s not going to stop. If the leadership of your country is not promoting a universal state of preparedness, perhaps it’s time to find new leadership,” the website says.

    It also points at the omens of the looming end-days in the Bible’s Revelation passage about “a huge mountain, all ablaze, thrown into the sea” and a “third of the sea turned into blood”.

    READ MORE: Yellowstone Supervolcano Eruption Will DESTROY Most of US, Geologist Warns

    According to the interpretation cited by The Daily Express, it might be a reference to Yellowstone. If the region erupts, sulphur dioxide emissions could kill 87,000 people and make most parts of the US uninhabitable, casting it into a “nuclear winter”. Additionally, it could entail drastic climate change around the globe, the outlet suggests.

    The article adds, however, that the odds of an eruption are meagre, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). It says that even the chance of an asteroid hitting Earth and annihilating  civilisation is greater.

    Related:

    Notre Dame Fire: SHOCK CLAIM Nostradamus Predicted the Disaster
    Wait, What? Serbian 'Nostradamus' 'Predicted Trump's Victory' Hundred Years Ago
    Yellowstone Supervolcano Eruption Will DESTROY Most of US, Geologist Warns
    Yellowstone: Record-Breaking Geyser Activity is MYSTERY for Scientists
    Tags:
    Earthquake, prophecy, eruption, volcano, Nostradamus, Yellowstone, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Queen of Great Power Participants in Bolivia
    Bolivia's Way to Party: Country Finds Queen of Great Power to Lead Festivities
    Indictment-Induced Assange Anxiety
    Indictment-Induced Assange Anxiety
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok