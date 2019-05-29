‘Captain Villain’: Internet Triggered Over Scene from Captain Marvel

While the newest video clip from the latest Marvel movie released digitally and on DVD was aimed at bringing attention to the strongest female character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it got quite a negative reception.

In a clip, after the superheroine consults a map, a random dude played by Rob Kazinsky comes up to her and tries to flirt in a rather grotesquely creepy way, offering her “a ride” and asking “how about a smile for me?” The whole scene, which seemed to be an homage to Terminator 2, ends with Brie Larson’s character using her energy-filled fists to bring the guy to his knees and asking for his jacket, helmet and bike. It ends with a snarky “What, no smile?" line from the heroine.

The clip got twice more dislikes than likes on YouTube, with viewers noting that punching a dude in the face just because he was acting creepy is not the behaviour of a superhero. “So she's a bad guy thug…that's….empowering? Nobody's smiling now,” one of the comments below the video says; “Captain Villain — what a great role model for young girls!” another reads.

On twitter, both male and female users also noticed that rather than empowering the female character, the video clip depicts her as an amoral bully.

Here's the thing: I do like that kind of thing. Most girls do. It's a power we don't have to fix a gross injustice. It's the sweet victory of revenge.



But that gross injustice is false. And so the revenge falls flat. Instead of fighting evil, WE become the bully, the monster. — Blindfold Bethany (@NotBlindfolded) 24 мая 2019 г.

Yes, let's feed the trolls bashing this movie bey unnecessarily titling this video "Brie Larson taking on toxic masculinity" pic.twitter.com/3oJlubl5FN — Jacob Cohen (@jkcohen626) 23 мая 2019 г.

Woah I never saw this clip but damn…



Captain Marvel is a villain. She straight hurts and robs a dude because he was a jerk to her. Thats a villain https://t.co/nRmiwKaQmE — Tim Pool (@Timcast) 24 мая 2019 г.

