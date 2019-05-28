Vlogger Reveals How PewDiePie Got on YouTube's 'Naughty List' in the US

The author of the video also postulated that YouTube trends appear to favour “traditional media” over individual YouTubers when it comes to how many views a video needs to be considered "trending".

Having conducted an extensive review of YouTube trends for some 40,000 videos in order to expose what he believes to be the video hosting’s bias towards certain content creators, a YouTuber named Coffee Break has stumbled upon a peculiar drop in trending popularity suffered in the US by the one-time King of YouTube, Felix Kjellberg, a.k.a. PewDiePie.

The data compiled by Coffee Break shows that Pewds “trends all over the world” but at the same time “barely trends in the US”, with a number of other popular content creators, such as KSI and H3H3 Production, suffering the same fate.

Coffee Break also postulated that YouTube trends appear to favour “traditional media” over individual YouTubers, as videos posted by the former are apparently required to accrue a lot less views that videos made by the latter in order to trend.

PewDiePie himself took note of this development, covering it in the latest installment of his Pew News series.

"Someone at YouTube went ‘PewDiePie – get him out of here!’", Pewds chuckled when reviewing Coffee Break’s findings. "Just delete the trending tab, please. I’m sick of hearing about it. What’s the point? It’s just making people pissed off".

Commenting on Coffee Break’s video, many social media users did not seem surprised by the revealation.

"The Trending Tab is cancer and I wash my hands whenever I click on it by accident", one user remarked.

"Rename it ‘Sponsored Tab’. There problem solved", quipped another.

"He who controls the media, controls the minds of the public", mused a third.