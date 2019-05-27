PewDiePie Reveals New 'Mr Beast vs Morgz' Drama Between Top YouTubers (VIDEO)

While reviewing this online feud, PewDiePie noted that there’s “a very thin line” between content idea theft and merely doing the same thing as another person, adding that he doesn’t want to promote “toxic behaviour”.

The one-time King of YouTube Felix Kjellberg a.k.a. PewDiePie, fresh from the recent online drama between popular beauty bloggers James Charles and Tati Westbrook, has now apparently turned his attention to another emerging social media feud involving two famous YouTubers, Jimmy “Mr Beast” Donaldson and Morgan “Morgz” Hudson.

According to Dexerto, the feud in question began in April when Mr Beast poked Morgz via Twitter, apparently implying that the latter was stealing content ideas from him.

Don’t worry, I’m about to start uploading more soon. — MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) 1 апреля 2019 г.

​Reviewing this issue in one of his latest videos, PewDiePie scrolled through Morgz’s channel and declared that he is "obviously this is blatantly ripping off" Mr. Beast.

He noted, however, that there’s "a very thin line between these things" that he thinks "a lot of people look way too much into", arguing one can be doing the same thing as some other person without actually trying to copy the latter’s actions.

"I don’t want to promote that sort of toxic behaviour, I want everyone to be free and make whatever video they want. But Morgz is copying Mr. Beast! And let these words echo through the mountains of YouTube", Pewds stated.

Earlier, PewDiePie also playfully jabbed Mr. Beast after it appeared that the latter was not subscribed to his subreddit.

READ MORE: PewDiePie Dazed & Confused Over MrBeast's Sudden 'Stab in the Back'

"I have not forsaken you father!" Mr. Beast quickly replied, explaining that he simply lurks on Reddit without signing in.