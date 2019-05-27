Raging Bull Gores Matador's Backside in Madrid, but Show Goes on [GRAPHIC PHOTO]

Despite a serious injury, the matador, whose trousers were stained with blood, continued to fight. Once the performance was over, he walked himself to a first aid post, the Daily Mail reported.

Matador Juan Leal, 26, was severely wounded in the rectum after his bottom was gored up by an injured bull during a performance at the Las Ventas bullring in Madrid on Sunday.

Warning! The following image is graphic and may offend sensibilities

…y así es como un torero, Juan Leal, se va a tomar por cu… en Las Ventas. pic.twitter.com/fszYzT8SQm — cucurrucucu🛰 (@toimuguena) 26 мая 2019 г.

​After the incident, the matador was checked by doctors, who said that the wound was 25 cm deep, and Juan Leal might reportedly have a fracture of the sacrum coccyx and an exit hole in the gluteal region. However, the medics said that the fighter is now recovering.

📰 Buena evolución de Juan Leal tras el grave percance de ayer en Madrid



🏥 El diestro Juan Leal se recupera de forma favorable del percance sufrido ayer en Las Ventas, en el que resultó herido de gravedad en la zona del glúteo izquierdo pic.twitter.com/a4sR2ZG8o5 — Info Juan Leal (@JuanLealweb) 26 мая 2019 г.

Last year, another famous Spanish matador was seriously wounded during a bullfight in Arevalo, where he lost some of the skin on his head. He was immediately taken to the hospital where he had a successful surgery.