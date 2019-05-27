Register
    Participants perform yoga during World Yoga Day in New Delhi, India

    'Kids or Jobs': Indian Yoga Guru Sparks Debate with Population Control Proposal

    © REUTERS / Adnan Abidi
    The yoga guru, who also runs a major chain of consumer goods called ‘Patanjali’, proposed the move to address unsustainable population growth in the country. India is known to follow a policy of universal suffrage in which all Indians above the age of 18 irrespective of their gender, religion, caste or creed are allowed to vote.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian yoga guru Baba Ramdev's calls to to bar the third child of any couple from voting in elections has triggered controversy and debate on the social media.

    Ramdev said such a rule would encourage Indians to stick to a ‘two-child policy', aiding population control.

    Addressing reporters in Haridwar in Northern India on Sunday, the yoga guru raised concerns related to India's growing population of over 1.3 billion.

    "India's population should not be more than 150 crores [1.5 Billion] in the next 50 years as we are not prepared or ready to bear more than that. This is only possible when the government makes a law that third child would not be allowed to vote, neither contest election nor he/she enjoys any type of privileges and facilities given by the government," he said.

    File Photo: Balloons are released as a crowd looks up during a military parade over Tiananmen Square in Beijing on September 3, 2015, to mark the 70th anniversary of victory over Japan and the end of World War II
    © AFP 2019 / ROLEX DELA PENA
    World Population Will Hit 9 Bln by 2040, India Will Overgrow China in 2026
    The proposed policy, however, did not go down well with some netizens and politicians.

    Indian parliamentarian Assaduddin Owaisi mocked Ramdev's statement and fielded a jibe at PM Narendra Modi, who was recently elected to serve a second term. 

    Other social media users opted to give Ramdev a piece of their mind. One user suggested he "stick to yoga", while another hilariously used a Game of Thrones reference to mock him.

    However, there were others who agreed that more should be done to tackle rapid population growth in India. 

    On population control, I support #BabaRamdev as it is indeed a serious issue https://t.co/BAiu1XZn6j

    Tags:
    control, voting rights, population, yoga, India, Uttarakhand
    Votre message a été envoyé!
