‘Unusual Sight’: Elon Musk’s Satellites Spotted Whizzing Over Russia (VIDEO)

Earlier this week, the first batch of satellites, designed to provide global access to the Internet, was successfully launched into low-Earth orbit by Elon Musk’s rocket company SpaceX.

Amateur astronomer Ilya Yankovsky has managed to film SpaceX company satellites flying in the night sky over the Sverdlovsk region in Russia’s Urals.

“I must say that the sight is very unusual”, Yankovskyb wrote on his page in the Russian social networking site VKontakte, where the video was posted.

The footage showed the flyover of what looked like a string of satellites resembling a comet or a glowing train.

The video comes after the first batch of 60 small satellites was successfully put into low-Earth orbit for US billionaire Elion Musk’s new Starlink internet service on 24 May.

The satellites were launched by Musk’s private rocket company SpaceX. A Falcon 9 rocket with the satellites on board lifted off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station at about 10:30 p.m. local time, in a launch that took place a week after two countdowns were scrapped due to bad weather conditions.

SpaceX’s goal is to launch a total of 720 satellites by the end of the 2020, and eventually increase the number to more than 4,000.