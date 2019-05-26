Fans Panic Over BTS Wellbeing in Brazil as Huge Quake Hits Neighbouring Peru

The sheer power of the earthquake in Peru apparently caused some BTS fans to wonder whether the tremors could extend into neighbouring Brazil, where the band was performing at the time.

A powerful 8-magnitude earthquake that struck northern Peru early on 26 May has seemingly managed to rattle not just the real world but social media as well, with fans of famous K-pop boy band Bangtan Boys, or BTS, scrambling to find out whether their favourite performers were okay in the aftermath of the disaster.

The fans’ worries were stirred by the fact that on 25 May, BTS were holding a concert in Brazil, apparently leading some social media users to wonder if the Peruvian earthquake tremors might've reach there.

BTS are fine?.

A few moments ago, an earthquake and tremors have occurred in Peru.

And I read that it extended to Brasil, and I would like to know if they are well.

I am fine, and you are well? I'm from Peru and my name is brunet — BRUNA (@Brunaitisdawn) 26 мая 2019 г.

@BTS_twt are you okay??

Here in Peru was so strong.

I live in Trujillo, in the coast. Gratefully my family are safe, but the people went out wearing their pyjamas, this made they feel scared:/

And in the jungle things were worst:(

Now i'm thinking about you:( — Nom0redream (@Nom0redream1) 26 мая 2019 г.

@BTS_twt Bts is fine after the earthquake?

Wear a coat because of the cold BTS information on how they are@BTS_twt @bts_bighit pic.twitter.com/4DiLxlFjm9 — E L I Z A B E T H (@JungHos89075047) 26 мая 2019 г.

​Some merely wished well to all the people affected by the earthquake, also mentioning BTS in their prayers.

how's our boys @BTS_twt

Be safe everyone

Pray for peru, brazil and other country struck by earthquake — pukz (@pukz14) 26 мая 2019 г.

i’m praying for all the countries that have been affected by the earthquake please stay safe everyone AND bts pls i hope they are all safe — ‏ً (@lythjk) 26 мая 2019 г.

​Earlier this week, another group of celebrities also were affected by the same kind of natural disaster in a different part of the world, when tremors caused by a 5.1-magnitude earthquake in eastern Japan reached the city of Tokyo were Russian figure skating stars Alina Zagitova and Evgenia Medvedeva were taking part in a rehearsal of the Fantasy On Ice – 2019 show.

That incident, however, apparently did not alarm the skaters’ fans, with Medvedeva quickly assuaging any possible concerns via cheeky Instagram post.