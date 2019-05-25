Register
19:43 GMT +325 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Shadowy shape that some people say is a photo of the Loch Ness monster in Scotland. (File)

    Loch Ness Monster: US Teen Claims to Have Spotted 'Prehistoric Animal' in Canada

    © AP Photo /
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The enduring myth of Loch Ness, which was busted 25 years ago by a man who helped fabricate the first modern-day sighting, is getting a second wind after a teen said he has "the most accurate photos" of Nessie in decades.

    A US student has caught on camera what he believes is the fabled Lock Ness Monster — or its relative — holidaying thousands of kilometres away from its "home" in Scotland.

    Matthew D'Amico, a 17-year-old Florida student, was hiking in Banff, Canada's first national park in the western province of Alberta, when he stumbled across a creature swimming in the river.

    "All the hairs on my body went up as I became astonished at what I saw in the water," Matthew said, as cited by Scottish outlet STV News.

    "After an hour hiking, we took a break on a hill with a great view of Bow River where my sister and I saw what appeared to be a prehistoric animal swimming. I pointed my sister to what I was seeing, and she too stood shocked."

    The boy was quick to take some photos, and then it struck him that the creature could be the elusive Nessie. One of the images shows what looks like a neck sticking out of the water — or a simple log giving a plausible impression of a reptile.

    "I have what I believe to be the most accurate photos of the Loch Ness Monster that has been captured since the 1933 photo," Matthew stated.

    "Sadly, my parents and sister did not make it in time before the creature disappeared below the surface. But when I showed the photos to my family, they also were astonished and thought the same thing.

    "It definitely looks like the Loch Ness Monster."

    In this June 2006 file photo a model monster replica of the legendary sea serpent of Loch Ness, Nessie, provides a photo op for visitors in Drumnadrochit, Scotland
    © AP Photo / Norm Goldstein,File
    Proper Bait: Germans Reportedly Hunting Loch Ness Monster Using Gummy Bears

    The earliest reports of the monster date back to the sixth century, but the modern legend came to prominence after the first supposed photo of Nessie, commonly known as the "surgeon's photograph", emerged in 1934.

    Several underwater search operations, sonar studies and satellite tracking have all failed to find any evidence supporting that Nessie has ever existed.

    The legend of Loch Ness received a huge blow in 1994, six decades after the iconic photo graced the pages of national tabloids, when a man going by the name Christopher Spurling revealed that it was a hoax and he was involved in its production. The "creature" in the picture was in fact made out of a toy submarine with a plastic snake-like head stuck on it.

    Related:

    Not Your Average Fishing Trip: Anglers Catch a MONSTER Shark in a River (VIDEO)
    WATCH: ‘Monster’ Nine-Foot Alligator Invades Georgia Golf Course
    WATCH: 64 Metre-Long Monster Fatberg Discovered in UK Sewer
    Loch Ness Monster Makes Surprise Christmas Appearance, Witness Says
    Tags:
    sighting, monster, Loch Ness, Alberta, Canada
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Supermodel Natalia Vodianova
    Dressed to the Nines: Celebrities Stun With Style During Cannes Film Festival
    Indictment-Induced Assange Anxiety
    Indictment-Induced Assange Anxiety
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse