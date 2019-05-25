An Unlikely Winner: Netizens Shocked as Pic of Squirrel DEVOURING Snake Released

The image dating back to 2009 only stepped into the spotlight recently after it was posted to the Guadalupe Mountains National Park Facebook page.

A photo by the Guadalupe Mountains National Park showing a squirrel grabbing a snake by the neck before reportedly devouring it has rocked the Internet after being recently published on the National Park Service Facebook page.

The page states that the rodent treated itself to most of the serpent, including its bones.

"Don't Mess with Texas Squirrels!" — the park warned web users.

Rock squirrels' regular diet usually includes vegetables, fruits and nuts, but, as the post explains, these rodents don't mind eating bird eggs, lizards and even snakes.

The post has drawn mixed reaction from Facebook users, with some saying that this gives them "one more reason to love squirrels", while others said they are now "afraid of squirrels too".