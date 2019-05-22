Register
21:39 GMT +322 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Direct Line with Vladimir Putin

    Soon-to-Air Talk Show Fronted by 3D Animated Putin Ripped to Pieces on Twitter

    © Sputnik / Alexei Druzhinin
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 06

    With two pilot episodes now available for online watching, some netizens have rushed to express joy at cancelling their television licence, with many arguing that the “embarrassing” Putin show, set to be broadcast by BBC, is sufficient grounds for them to ditch television and the British broadcaster altogether.

    BBC Two is set to air what is intended to be a spoof talk-show with an animated Vladimir Putin as the host. The UK broadcaster has so far ordered two pilot episodes of the talk show, titled “Tonight With Vladimir Putin”, featuring a computer-generated representation of the Russian president interviewing human guests.

    “Everybody’s favourite bear-wrestling global strongman, Vladimir Putin, has finally achieved his ultimate goal: a chat-show on the BBC”, the BBC said in the show’s announcement.

    The first guest is slated to be Alistair Campbell, a former high-ranking political spin doctor in the UK, while other interviewees will be selected from the domain of British showbiz.

    The news has sparked a vivid debate on Twitter, with one Internet user suggesting that the talk show will be loved at home for confirming the country’s “growing influence abroad”:

    “A chat show hosted by Putin would probably be the best thing on bbc”, another butted in.

    … whereas a different Twitterian, The Guardian and WaPa contributor James Ball, having scrutinised BBC’s press release, acknowledged that the chat show “sounds so much worse than he had imagined it could be”:

    “Who the f*** commissioned this?” Ball asked emotionally, showing his disgust at the show now in the making.

    “More propaganda from the BBC”, another netizen issued a disparaging remark, while another commenter seemed to be little impressed about the distinctly “left-leaning” BBC and assumed it would be highly politically correct:

    Another went as far as to call out the soon-to-air show as “racist crap”:

    “Television in its death throes”, another stated resolutely, in a nod to many other netizens.

    Hilarious remarks and a plethora of laughable memes arrived alongside the blatant criticism, with one bringing up the extraordinarily poor CGI production quality:

    One netizen even picked up on the incorrectly chosen accent for the Russian president:

    Some couldn’t help dwelling on British taxpayers’ money going for this “crap”:

    Related:

    'Real Life Horror': BBC Commissions 'Factual Drama' About Salisbury Incident
    BBC Accused of Playing Down Palestinian Anti-Semitism, Mistranslating Word 'Jew'
    BBC Biased Broadcasting Corporation
    Tags:
    taxpayer, television, propaganda, talk show, BBC, Vladimir Putin, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From Pencils to Condoms: Famous Soviet Advertising Posters in 1920-1930s
    From Pencils to Condoms: Famous Soviet Advertising Posters in 1920-1930s
    Not So Free Market
    Not So Free Market
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse