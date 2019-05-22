Cannes Market Exploded by B-Movie Poster with Decapitated Trump (PHOTO, VIDEO)

This is the second time someone has chopped the 45th US president's head off. Last time, it was a US comedian. This time it's a movie poster.

A B-movie sparked massive controversy at the Cannes Film Festival Market as its poster features a woman holding what appears to be the decapitated head of Donald Trump wearing his trademark "Make America Great Again" hat.

The poster for the 90-minute sci-fi thriller features a bikini-clad woman holding a decapitated head of Donald Trump in his red hat and another one of an unknown zombie.

A long time ago, I was a cast member of a UK reality tv show called When Women Rule The World. Looks like the dream will never die. #Cannes19 pic.twitter.com/CvBhIjUi2Z — Christine Estima (@christineestima) 16 мая 2019 г.

​"Meet the First Lady of the future with her heads of state!" the tagline reads.

According to the movie's website, its plot revolves around a reality show mogul Michael Bray, his Russian fiancée Maria Putin and two members of Bray's team who get sucked into the time-space vortex and get transported into the post-apocalyptic future, where President Trump pressed the red button, plunging the world into destruction. The few surviving women, blaming men for the cataclysm, live in a separated community, while men are collectively exiled into desert.

It is not immediately clear how Trump's head looks so fresh since the movie is set to happen in "2121 A.D."

Interestingly, the poster on the movie's website has Trump's head replaced with a generic dead face — still wearing the MAGA hat, though.

Sheldon Silverstein, the movie's writer-director and producer, described his work as a satire, adding that the viewers seem to be liking the movie so far. He added that he personally is not a fan of the US president and called him a "moron," according to Fox News report.

This is not the first time Trump got decapitated though, back in 2017, comedian Kathy Griffin came under fire after she posed with a bloodied head of the 45th. The comedian was cut by CNN after the stunt, and the Secret Service contacted her in connection with the event. She eventually apologized for her demarche saying she "went too far."

Cannes Market is a part of the Cannes Film Festival held each May in France. The festival will wrap up on Saturday, 25 May 2019.