Register
00:18 GMT +322 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    US Fast Food Worker Rants at Muslim Customer

    ‘Suck My D**k’: US Fast Food Worker Rants at Muslim Customer (VIDEO)

    © Twitter/Courtesy of @arab_lovin245
    Viral
    Get short URL
    110

    A Taco Bell employee in Bridgeton, Missouri, has been fired after a video of her making Islamophobic comments to a customer went viral on Twitter.

    Earlier this month, the customer, identified as Tarek, said he was ordering food from a local Taco Bell in Missouri to eat before his fast during Ramadan — a holy month in Islam during which fasting is observed from sunrise to sunset — before the employee began unleashing hateful comments.

    "It's not what you think and what you see in the movies; those people are monsters," Tarek can be heard saying in the video to the employee, referring to Islamist terrorists. "Those people are disgusting. Those are the people that make the religion look bad." The beginning of the conversation was not caught on camera.

    ​The fast food employee then begins spewing hateful comments, claiming that all Muslims are terrorists.

    "Until you change my mind, all Muslim motherf**kers can suck my d**k. They tore down my country and killed thousands of my people, so you need to change my mind, and I'm not going to cater to you; you're going to need to cater to me 'cause this is on my territory." 

    Truck driver in Ohio
    © Facebook/CharlesLovett
    ‘You’re a Rude N***er:’ US Man Unleashes Racist Tirade at Honking Driver (VIDEO)

    In a second video, shared on Twitter by Tarek on May 16, it appears as though he had asked to speak to the manager following the employee's tirade in order to get his meal for free. In the footage, the employee herself claims to be the manager. Another employee, who also appears in the footage, confirms that the woman behind the hateful comments is the manager at the franchise. At one point, the fast food worker says that she told Tarek that she was sorry and that she thought they had a "connection."

    ​"I am utterly appalled by this ugly display of anti-Muslim bigotry and ignorance," Faizan Syed, executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations in Missouri, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. "Taco Bell needs to take this incident seriously, apologize to the customer and immediately implement cultural competency training for all of their staff."

    In a statement Friday, Taco Bell confirmed that the employee pictured in the video had been fired.

    ​"We welcome everyone in our restaurants and do not tolerate this type of behavior," a Taco Bell said in its statement. "This is a franchise location, and the team member involved no longer works for this franchisee. The franchisee has reached out to the customer to apologize."

    Related:

    Twitter Erupts Over Trump Slamming Spike Lee's 2020 Election Rant as 'Racist'
    Azealia Banks May Face Arrest in UK for 'Racist’ Rant Against Irish - Barrister
    ‘It's Called Self-Defense': US Woman on Racist Rant Brandishes Knife (VIDEO)
    WATCH: Texas Man Confronted for Racist Rant Over Arabs, Democrats
    WATCH: Video Shows Trump-Loving Woman Using N-word in Racist Rant
    Tags:
    viral, Islamaphobia, Muslim, Taco Bell, Missouri, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    At Sea and on Land: A Look at History of Pacific Fleet in Russia
    At Sea and on Land: A Look at History of Pacific Fleet in Russia
    Not So Free Market
    Not So Free Market
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse