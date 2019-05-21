Register
21 May 2019
    Robert De Niro speaks onstage at the American Icon Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on May 19, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California

    Netizens ROFL as De Niro Says Imprisoning Trump Would Make America Great Again

    While honouring this year’s recipients of the American Icon Awards in Los Angeles, including boxing star Evander Holyfield, star actor Al Pacino, and music producer Quincy Jones, Robert De Niro remarked that the way to “make America great again” is by imprisoning POTUS Donald Trump.

    As featured in a video published by TMZ.com, De Niro called the honourees “people of great individual accomplishments who give us examples to look up to”, adding solemnly that “they have earned our respect and admiration, and they deserve it”. De Niro, a trenchant critic of Trump and his policies ever since the 2016 elections, then shifted accents abruptly, going on to draw a comparison with “the individual who currently purports to lead America”, arguing he is not worthy “of any tribute”, to some scattered sounds of applause and cheers, if any, among the audience. 

    “Unless you think of his impeachment and imprisonment as a sort of tribute”, the well-known anti-Trumpist unexpectedly continued, with the strength of online reactions to this to a great extent exceeding those heard among the attending crowd.

    “Let’s dump Robert De Niro from our home. It’s time to take out the trash. He can continue to rant all day long”, Republican Omar Navarro, who is running against long-serving Democratic Representative Maxine Water in the congressional vote for the 43rd District in California, tweeted.

    Another social media user suggested that De Niro, who has called out Trump numerous times as of late, may be in need of psychological assistance, judging “by the way he talks”:

    Another weighed in by saying that he is “a f****** clown” and adding that a person talks about what ails him or her:

    Another user reacted by referring to him as “classless and obsessed with the president”. “Just not normal”, he concluded, prompting a hilarious meme from one of his subscribers and tons of laughter from all the rest:

    “Imprisoning De Nero [sic] would keep kids safe again,” another one resorted to a sort of PUN, with another even uploading a picture of the actor with the “good buddy Weinstein.” 

    Along the same lines, a different netizen advised that De Niro should pick up a hobby, since his wife left him:

    Others couldn’t help putting in their two cents, praising De Niro’s latest appearance on the SNL Finale as Robert Mueller and endorsing his “absolutely right” approach, with one lady even suggesting Guantanamo as an option.

    There is, however, a category of users who couldn’t care less about what a celebrity says with regard to politics:

    ​Who cares what Robert De Niro or any anti-Trump Hollywood has-been have to say?!?

    Last month, De Niro appeared on CBS’ “The Late Show”, dubbing the commander in chief “a total loser”, while he had earlier referred to Trump as “a real racist” and a “pig”, saying during the 2016 presidential vote that he would eagerly “punch” the president in the face.

    After the actor voiced a profanity-laced rant onstage declaring “f*** Trump”, the POTUS lashed out at the Raging Bull star as a “very low IQ individual” and urged “Punchy” to “wake up”.

    Democrats, Republicans, politics, actor, Donald Trump, Robert De Niro, United States
