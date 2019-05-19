Instagram Model Vandalises Statue for Fame, Gets Roasted Online Instead

Along with facing severe backlash from outraged social media users, the Instagram-model-turned vandal has also reportedly been dropped from an advertising campaign for a Polish online bank.

Julia Slonska, an Instagram model from Poland, has landed in hot water instead of gaining the proverbial 15 minutes of fame after she defaced a 200-year-old sculpture in the Swiss Valley Park in Warsaw.

According to Metro, Slonska sought to attract more social media followers via this act, with a video of her laughing before smashing the statue’s nose with a hammer being uploaded to her friend’s Instagram story.

Instead, however, she quickly found herself facing severe backlash from outraged social media users who apparently did not appreciate self-promotion through vandalism.

​The newspaper also noted Julia attempted to apologise for her actions, saying that she regrets pulling the stunt.

"I’m so stupid. I will not say what was driving me, why I did it, because it is more of a private affair, but I really wanted to apologise to everyone", she said.

Also, Polish online bank mBank has reportedly dropped Slonska from their advertising campaign, stating that they "definitely do not support such behaviour".