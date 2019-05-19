James Charles Praises PewDiePie for His Support in Online Tati Westbrook Row

Famous beauty blogger and Internet celebrity James Charles has reached out to YouTube legend Felix Kjellberg, more commonly known as PewDiePie, thanking him for the way he reacted to the scandal which erupted when Charles’ friend and mentor, Tati Westbrook, openly accused him of things of manipulating other people’s sexuality.
In his tweet, Charles thanked Pewds for the videos he made about the “situation”, adding that the fact that PewDiePie “saw what was going on” meant a lot to him.
@pewdiepie thank you felix for both of the videos that you made about the situation. meant a lot that you saw what was going on, and the advice in your second video was incredibly helpful and appreciated. love you— James Charles (@jamescharles) 18 мая 2019 г.
Earlier, PewDiePie criticised a diss video posted by Westbrook titled “BYE SISTER…” targeting Charles and causing a considerable portion of the latter’s subscribers to turn away from him.
Taking stock of this situation, PewDiePie wondered aloud why so many of Charles’ social media subscribers simply unfollowed him in the wake of Tati’s accusations instead of questioning her motives first.
