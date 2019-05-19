Single Mum Taunts McGregor on Instagram With Video of His Alleged Daughter

Terri Murray, 26, has claimed that famous ex-MMA fighter Conor McGregor is the father of her daughter as she bedded him two years ago during the Grand National in 2017.
Murray has posted a video on Instagram featuring her daughter, showing her struggling to stay on her feet while playing on a trampoline. The young woman captioned the video:
"Ohh god she's like her dad can't stay on her feet".
Nine months after the apparent incident, Terry gave birth to a girl, naming her Clodagh.
The Irish fighter, however, has refuted the claims, insisting that she slept with his friend.
The taunt comes as the former MMA fighter lost one of his last fights as he was held into submission by Russian fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov.
