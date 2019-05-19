PewDiePie Rocks Twitter as He SAVAGES Eurovision 2019 Contestants

PewDiePie shared his take on Eurovision 2019, with the Netherlands winning the song contest following a dramatic vote count. Felix's home country, Sweden, won the jury's vote, however, came short of making it into top-5 due to the results of the popular vote.

Top Youtube star PewDiePie has taken to Twitter to comment on the performances at the Eurovision 2019 in the Israeli capital of Tel Aviv. Pewds tweeted about each artist, performing in the song contest, with most of the Swede's comments being highly critical.

While PewDiePie, whose real name is Felix Fjellberg, was tweeting right at the time of the performances, his take on the show went viral, with many social media platform's users retweeting, sharing and sharing memes.

While Pewds has shown support for John Lundvik from his home country, many users have noticed that while the v-logger's comments were highly critical, Felix was far more benignant toward the signer from Sweden, who gained most jury votes, but came sixth in the end due to results of the popular vote.

Pewdiepie coming for every country except Sweden like: pic.twitter.com/MhkhY6Kftb — Literally 'Fake Love' everywhere (@donna_fayy) 18 мая 2019 г.

Some of Felix's comments appeared to angry his followers. Particularly, PewDiePie joked that "Australia is not even a country," prompting accusations of racism. Others didn't hesitate to respond to Pewds comments and struck back at the Youtuber.

Australia doesn't exist, just like sweden — PewDiePie Day (@PewDiePieDay) 18 мая 2019 г.

Now I'm pissed off. — Slazo (@Slazo) 19 мая 2019 г.

I FEEL PERSONALLY ATTACKED — Hylia Fawkes (@HyliaGames) 18 мая 2019 г.

Pewds: I'm not racist

Also Pewds: — Kore (@SoftKoreYT) 19 мая 2019 г.

When he talks bad about your country pic.twitter.com/qsOpNvMOm5 — Bennedict Bordonardo (@BastardoBenny) 18 мая 2019 г.

Many others, however, enjoyed Youtuber's fresh take on Eurovision and responded with memes.

Felix: never tweets

Songfestival:

Felix: THIs IS BaDD — PROUD OF MY COUNTRY!!🇳🇱 (@artjimn__) 18 мая 2019 г.

While at first Pewds described the Netherlands' performance as "uh bad," after the country had been announced as the winner of the Eurovision 2019, he congratulated the signer.

Congrats Netherlands, good show, see you next year 😘#Eurovision — ƿ૯ωძɿ૯ƿɿ૯ (@pewdiepie) 18 мая 2019 г.

After the jury's and the popular vote, Duncan Laurence singing "Arcade" from the Netherlands won the contest. Italy’s Mahmood came second with "Soldi" and Russian singer Sergey Lazarev voted third best.