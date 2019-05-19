Political as Ever: Top Memorable Moments from Eurovision 2019

Dutch contestant Duncan Laurence won with his song "Arcade”, marking the first win for the Netherlands since 1975. Yet there are other interesting things worth mentioning about the 64th edition of the song competition held in Tel Aviv this Saturday.
Not as Politically Neutral as It Seems
Although the European Broadcasting Union tries to keep the event politically neutral, and Eurovision has had controversial hosts before, this year was marked with constant reminders of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Most noticeable was the move by Iceland’s entry Hatari to wave Palestinian scarves as they were awarded their public vote points. The group, described on the official Eurovision site as an “award-winning, anti-capitalist, BDSM, techno-dystopian, performance art collective,” has also filled their Instagram with images showing Palestinian flags.
The 🇮🇱 — 🇵🇸 conflict at Eurovision, take two#Eurovision pic.twitter.com/jg15iXwQrU— William Cahill (@WilliamCahill16) 19 мая 2019 г.
the rest of europe when iceland held up the flag of palestine #eurovision pic.twitter.com/od8dK64EdS— *:･ﾟ✧ tani 🍮 (@strwbrrypurin) 19 мая 2019 г.
The #EUROVISION presenters when hatari whipped out those flags pic.twitter.com/KELyK3lepU— Heather 🏴 (@heatherr_mt) 19 мая 2019 г.
not only did hatari (iceland) do THAT, they also did THIS #eurovision pic.twitter.com/kqQ963mPiJ— 𝓬𝓱𝓮𝓻 (𝒾𝓈 𝒸𝒽𝒶𝑜𝓉𝒾𝒸) nsfr (@jcdiecomer) May 19, 2019
The scarves and flags were later taken away by staff members, as another video shows.
eurovision staff taking away the palestine flag from hitari #Eurovision #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/xrsL22V8P0— jay (@Iivingxproof) 19 мая 2019 г.
Madonna, who was one of the guest stars during the contest, also came under fire, as two of the singer’s dancers wore Israeli and Palestinian flags on their backs during her interval performance.
Madonna and Hatari are my winners of Eurovision 2019 #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/q4gKudTJVD— f̶i̶l̶i̶p̶ (@crocvs) 19 мая 2019 г.
Madonna Was Excruciating
Even though opinions about the political statement made by her performance may vary, social media agreed on one thing: her vocals were terrible. The pop icon was pitchy and seemed to be off key during most of her performance, making users laugh.
Madonna’s vocals looking for the right key #eurovision pic.twitter.com/4jyMSJrBzF— Sam Yung (@samjoeyung) 18 мая 2019 г.
‘I’m so thankful for tonight and for Madonna’s auto tune’— Sheri B (@brandysheri) 18 мая 2019 г.
Emma from Netherlands 💀 #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/yynKgcTA3h
Madonna and Quavo booking out of Tel Aviv after THAT performance: #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/u4ypokQTTH— marcus™️ (@fearfulwitch) 18 мая 2019 г.
When your Auntie is pissed at a wedding and she gets up to do her best #Madonna rendition on karaoke 😒 #awks #thatsnotmadonna #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/5zqfGwEd0w— Kate ⚽ LFC (@AuntieKaty) 18 мая 2019 г.
Madonna: sings.— 🌌 marie 🌈 (@MarieDeNeuville) 18 мая 2019 г.
All of us: #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/6hp7PIfZ5d
Ironically, while remaining popular in the US, her performance wasn’t on air in her own country as Logo TV channel, which had aired Eurovision in previous years, decided not to broadcast the contest in 2019.
Visuals Are Not Enough
The most impressively staged songs underperformed during the voting. Azerbaijan had dancing medical-looking robots projecting a laser-drawn heart onto Chingiz’s chest. Australia had Kate Miller-Heidke seemingly floating in space, making what users now describe one of the best memes of 2019. Russia’s Sergey Lazarev cleverly made you think he was surrounded by mirrors before the reflections began to do their own thing – yet he got only as high as third place in the competition.
Russia right now #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/p5AMRCCrKJ— Maggy (@maggyvaneijk) 18 мая 2019 г.
Russia giving us classic Joey Tribbiani rain vibes #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/lWUQnJ0XOz— BBC Eurovision🇬🇧 (@bbceurovision) 16 мая 2019 г.
Me after 5 shots at the bar #Eurovision #AUS pic.twitter.com/jb3epwKHSJ— Flox 🦊 (@FloxFlorence) 18 мая 2019 г.
my 3 last brain cells be like #Eurovision #Australia #Aus pic.twitter.com/cdnlDzwUgP— Santiago (@SHENGDlYAGE) 18 мая 2019 г.
Tribute to Tony Stark's IronMan Triangle Arm Rector of Avengers, During Azerbaijan Performance #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/GpTjhKI5cY— Jet Trivino (@jettrivino) 18 мая 2019 г.
No Contestants as Good As Previous Winners
While it didn’t look that bad during the event, a segment which showed Eurovision stars of the past performing each other’s songs made the audience question whether Eurovision 2019 was good enough. Konchita Wurst, Måns Zelmerlöw and Eleni Foureira and a 2007 runner-up for Ukraine Verka Serduchka took the stage, singing together, which, as many netizens pointed out, was one of the most memorable events of the evening.
Having #Eurovision winners including Conchita Wurst sing Mans Zelmerlow's winning song "Heroes" and Mans sing Eleni Foureira's "Fuego," and Eleni do Verka Serduchka, etc. was genius.— David Friend (@dfriend) 18 мая 2019 г.
I hope these tracks land on streaming services. C'mon Eurovision, get those streams! pic.twitter.com/aVcyYSNVw2
NOTHING BEATS VERKA SERDUCHKA #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/LNBok1B45r— Yuu (@yuupossum) May 18, 2019
Me when Verka Serduchka shows up #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/7y1yJOsF8g— Abby Singer (@AbbyZinger) May 18, 2019
