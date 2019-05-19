Register
    Duncan Laurence of the Netherlands, center, celebrates with the trophy after winning the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest grand final with the song Arcade in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, May 18, 2019.

    Dutch Contestant Wins Eurovision 2019 Song Contest Final in Israel

    © AP Photo / Sebastian Scheiner
    The Europe's most popular song contest is traditionally held in the country that won the previous year's competition. Israeli singer Netta Barzilai was last year's winner, which enabled her country to host the competition for a third time; Jerusalem hosted the event in 1979 and 1999.

    A contestant from Netherlands Duncan Laurence has won Eurovision 2019 song contest final which took place Saturday evening in Tel-Aviv, Israel.

    Honoree Madonna accepts the advocate for change award at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards at the New York Hilton Midtown on Saturday, May 4, 2019, in New York
    © AP Photo / Invision / Evan Agostini
    Eurovision Row: Primal Scream's Bobby Gillespie Calls Madonna 'Total Prostitute'
    This year’s competition is being held in Tel Aviv, with the finals not beginning until after the Sabbath ends at nightfall on Saturday. However, rehearsals and preparations took place earlier in the day.

    READ MORE: Miss Iraq Calls Out Roger Waters Over Anti-Israel Crusade Ahead of Eurovision

    Dutch contestant Duncan Laurence Laurence with his song "Arcade” beat Russian singer Sergey Lazarev, who performed the song "Scream," and Italy’s Mahmood, who came second with "Soldi."

    Tags:
    Eurovision, Netherlands, Israel
