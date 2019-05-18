Dog Saves Newborn BURIED ALIVE by His Teenage Mother in Thailand - Reports

A dog heroically saved a newborn baby in northern Thailand after it was buried alive in the dirt in a farmer's field, the tabloid reported on Friday.
Following the unusual discovery, Ping Pong led its owner Usa Nisaika to the baby boy so he could notice a small leg poking from the ground.
READ MORE: Authorities Search for US Woman Who Dumped Seven Newborn Puppies
Nisaika, in his turn, hastily dug the baby up and immediately took the child to a hospital.
Local medics said that the newborn was not seriously injured in the horrific ordeal.
All comments
Show new comments (0)