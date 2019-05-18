Dog Saves Newborn BURIED ALIVE by His Teenage Mother in Thailand - Reports

A pooch named Ping Pong found a newborn in the soil after the animal sniffed out the baby; the child was buried by his 15-year-old mother, who was later arrested by police, according to the Daily Mail.

A dog heroically saved a newborn baby in northern Thailand after it was buried alive in the dirt in a farmer's field, the tabloid reported on Friday.

Following the unusual discovery, Ping Pong led its owner Usa Nisaika to the baby boy so he could notice a small leg poking from the ground.

Nisaika, in his turn, hastily dug the baby up and immediately took the child to a hospital.

Local medics said that the newborn was not seriously injured in the horrific ordeal.