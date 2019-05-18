Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Name Their Fourth Baby Psalm

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have named their fourth child who was born about a week ago via surrogate with the Hebrew name Psalm.

Kim tweeted a text exchange from Kanye which read, "Beautiful Mother's Day. With the arrival of our fourth child. We are blessed beyond measure." The Instagram photo also contained a photo of the baby and a laconic caption: “Psalm West”

The name Psalm, though not traditional, is of Hebrew origin and means “Song,” if translated literally. A psalm, according to the Oxford Dictionary, is “a sacred song or hymn, in particular any of those contained in the biblical Book of Psalms and used in Christian and Jewish worship.” This is the second ‘blessed’ name in the Kardashian-West family, since their third child was given the name ‘Saint’. Two other siblings, girls North and Chicago, were also named with a special meaning in mind.

Though such a religious name might sound unusual for the reality show family, it fits in line with Kanye’s history of work with theistic themes, with fans witnessing a humbling shift towards Christianity in recent years. Back in 2006 West posed as Jesus for a Rolling Stone magazine cover and wrote a track called ‘I Am God’. He also went on tour with a man dressed up as Jesus during each show in 2013 and even released a gospel album in 2016.

In 2018, Yeezy started his weekly Sunday Service, a rap/gospel jam session replete with a whole choir and live band and even performed a special Sunday Service at the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. More recent reports have suggested that West is actually considering starting his own church.

“He has talked about starting his own church, and what exactly that would be,” a source close to West told XXL magazine. “It wouldn’t be the traditional, three-hymns-and-a-sermon thing. Instead, it would be a way to point people to Jesus through the arts and through a community of people who love and care for each other. He also wants his kids to be raised in faith, and the best way for him to do that is to live out his faith.”