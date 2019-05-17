Russian-Born Woman Says She's 'Too Hot' to Find a Job in UK

The woman claims she struggled to ear the trust of female workers, while male bosses would not take her seriously, but appears to have found herself in the fashion industry.

A Russian-born law graduate claims her good looks have played a dirty trick on her career opportunities.

According to UK tabloid The Sun, Irina Kova, a London-based law graduate, has had a hard time getting a full-time graduate job despite having plenty of work experience.

The 33-year-old blonde bombshell has apparently struggled to win the confidence of female and male bosses alike, albeit for different reasons.

"Women don't trust you and men don't see you as a professional," she was quoted as saying.

"Men never want to hire me. I get it — that's because they don't want to be distracted at work."

"They would rather surround themselves with less attractive women who won't take their mind off the job in hand."

Irina, an avid gym-goer, is said to have tried to become less desirable, so to say, by wearing glasses and abandoning heels, but these desperate steps didn't help her settle for a job she wanted.

Despite apparently failing to pursue a career in jurisprudence, Irina kept her head up and built up almost a 30,000-strong Instagram following. She is now said to be working for the London-based fashion brand and e-store, Le Lapin Blanc, which sells Bohemian and festival ethically sourced apparel. It is unclear, however, what position Irina occupies at the moment.