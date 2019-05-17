The Vision of the Christ: Jesus-Like Figure Appears Above Argentina (PHOTO)

Perfect timing and a bit of luck is what it takes to put the fear of God into religious netizens with just one photo.

A bizarre image of a Christ-like silhouette in the sky over Argentina has been doing the rounds on social media.

Monica Aramayo, a resident of the northern Argentinian town of San Salvador de Jujuy, captured the image on her cell phone.

Jujuy. El último fin de semana una mujer,Mónica Aramayo, captó con su celular una imagen que estremeció a muchos habitantes de San Salvador de Jujuy: en ella se ve a una figura muy parecida a Jesús.

La toma se viralizó rápidamente pic.twitter.com/N5YYqZRFJY — jorge héctor santos (@santosjorgeh) 14 мая 2019 г.

It truly is a vision to behold: one may argue that the sunbeams breaking through the clouds resemble the figure of Jesus Christ with his arms stretched out.

While some users compared the cloudy shape to the statue of Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro, which has a similar arms-wide pose, others went as far as to spot the famous crown of thorns on the head of the figure.

There were some sceptics, however, who were quick to assume that the image had been doctored.

This is not the first time those awaiting the Second Coming indulge in wishful thinking; last month, when photos of the burning Notre-Dame Cathedral surfaced in news reports, one woman claimed she saw a "vivid" silhouette of Jesus in one of the pictures.